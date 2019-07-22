Volvo recalls more than 500,000 cars due to fire risk

Volvo has recalled 507,000 cars globally, including 69,616 in the UK, over concerns that a faulty engine component could cause a fire.

The recall was prompted by a number of reported incidents concerning the firm’s four-cylinder 2.0-litre diesel engines fitted in cars between 2014 and 2019. An investigation identified a plastic engine intake manifold that could melt and ignite a fire in the engine bay. No other powertrains are affected.

The issue relates to certain S60, S60 Cross Country, S80, S90, V40, V40 Cross Country, V60, V60 Cross Country, V70, V90, V90 Cross Country, XC60, XC70 and XC90 models.

The Swedish car maker is currently in the process of contacting all owners and advising them of potential warning signs.

Customers are warned that an early symptom of the problem is an abnormal smell, which Volvo says “is an odour which is not usually present whilst driving your car”. Other symptoms include engine interruption, loss of power and illumination of the engine warning light. The company says there have been instances of the problem occurring in the UK but hasn't specified how many.

Drivers who are concerned their vehicle could catch fire are instructed to pull over and call Volvo’s On-Call recovery service for recovery to a local dealership for repair. A fix will be carried out free of charge if the problem is found to be related to the vulnerable intake manifold.

Despite the fire risk, Volvo advised owners: “Provided your car is not showing any of the symptoms outlined in the letter, it is safe to continue to use your car.”

The nature of the necessary repair has not yet been determined. Volvo says “the complete solution is still under development at this time and is an urgent priority”.