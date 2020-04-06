UK new car registrations down 44.4% in March

New car registrations in the UK plummeted 44.4% year-on-year last month as the coronavirus outbreak closed showrooms and kept customers at home.
The latest figures from the SMMT show that 254,684 new cars were registered in March – 203,370 fewer than in the same period last year. The organisation has now adjusted its market outlook for the year ahead, predicting that 2020 will end with a total of 1.73 million new car registrations in the UK. That's down 23% on the prediction it made in January.
The decline is steeper than that recorded during the 2009 financial crisis and represents the worst March since the UK adopted a bi-annual numberplate change system in the late 1990s. March is customarily a busy month for vehicle retail in the UK as buyers rush to buy a car with a new-reg plate.
While demand for petrol cars fell 40.4% and diesel cars fell 61.9%, the SMMT notes that registrations for battery electric vehicles surged by nearly 300% to 11,694 units, giving BEVs a 4.6% market share. Plug-in hybrid registrations jumped 38%, but traditional hybrid vehicles fell 7.1%.
Demand from private buyers fell by 40.4%, while fleet registrations dropped by 47.4%.
The Volkswagen Golf topped the best-sellers list, with 7103 units sold across the month. The Ford Fiesta followed close behind with 6687 units and the Mini hatchback was in third place with 6019. In terms of manufacturer performance, Smart was the worst hit of the mainstream car brands, registering an 85.91% drop in registrations last month. Lexus, meanwhile, saw only a 17.31% decline, while Lotus registered just 15.38% fewer cars.
A Lexus spokesperson suggested that the recent arrival of the brand's new UX crossover, along with strong demand for hybrids, helped to dampen the sales impact of the shutdown but noted that "most of the cars delivered in March were sold in the months prior, so the deliveries were spread evenly throughout the month rather than back-weighted".
Peter Cavellini
Being positive
When we finally are a Virus free World, then the downturn in sales will recover close to what has been lost.
Richiee
MG
MG are up 50%. How did they do that?
gavsmit
Lockdown plus huge price increases
Just read on another site that Mazda has just mildly refreshed the MX-5 and slapped a huge price hike on it - the base entry model now costing almost £24k, but it was well under £20k not long ago.
Just another sorry example of what all manufacturers are doing - introducing mild 'refreshes' (which maybe extends to a different colour needle on the speedometer) to justify slapping a huge increase on the price.
Just wondering how they expect to get customers back after Coronavirus is under control, i.e. due to loads of people being a lot worse off, the price of cars now being ridiculously high and the lockdown has got people used to 'making do', i.e. appreciating the idea of tightening belts and not needing a new car, especially if working from home becomes the new normal.
Ski Kid
I am surprised at the reduction
I thought that most cars are ordered a few months in advance so would have expected the main one of the two peak months to have had the cars ordered December to Januaryfor March delivery.Or is it thta the cars ordered have not been collected due to lockdown etc.You would have expected them to be collected from the dealers within the first week in M.arch ie pre lockdown
Ski Kid
also the figures are not interpreted correctly
Although diesel is down significantly the diesel mild hybrid is now 4% which should be added to diesel in my opinion same with petrol ,they are so mild it is not worthy of mention.
