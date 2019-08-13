Phone use while driving should be banned entirely, say MPs

Mobile phone use behind the wheel should be banned entirely, according to the Transport Committee.
In a new report, the group of MPs called on the Government to extend the ban on hand-held devices to hands-free ones, stating that “evidence shows that using a hands-free device creates the same risks of crashing”.
It also says that all phone use while driving, irrespective of whether it involves sending or receiving data, should be stopped.
Throughout the UK in 2017, 773 casualties, including 43 deaths and 135 serious injuries, were caused by collisions in which a driver using a mobile phone was a contributory factor. The number of people killed or seriously injured in such incidents has risen steadily since 2011.
The Committee also called for tougher enforcement, stating that the rate has plunged by more than two-thirds since 2011. It said the Government should work with police to “boost enforcement and make better use of technology”.
The penalty for using a hand-held phone while driving was increased in 2017 to an automatic fixed penalty notice including a £200 fine and six penalty points.
However, the Committee said these penalties “still do not appear to be commensurate with the risk created and should be reviewed and potentially increased so that it is clear there are serious consequences to being caught”.
Committee chair Lilian Greenwood MP said: “Despite the real risk of catastrophic consequences for themselves, their passengers and other road users, far too many drivers continue to break the law by using hand-held mobile phones.
“If mobile phone use while driving is to become as socially unacceptable as drink-driving, much more effort needs to go into educating drivers about the risks and consequences of using a phone behind the wheel. Offenders also need to know there is a credible risk of being caught, and that there are serious consequences for being caught.
si73
Banning hands free, are they
Banning hands free, are they referring to telephone calls or useage of the phone? The new up! for example has a phone bracket where the old Garmin satnav/media player/ Bluetooth phone device was. So now you interact with your telephone, many people use their phones on a bracket and use Google maps for satnav use and also use their phone for their music either streaming services like Apple music or playing downloaded stuff. Surely this sort of usage is no different to interacting with the cars own touchscreen display for media, navigation phone calls etc? And is talking hands free any more distracting than talking to people in the car or squabbling kids in the back?
xxxx
They're talking about using
They're talking about using phones FULL STOP, article on Radio 5 this morning. Touch screens are far more of distraction so they should be banned first!!!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
The Colonel
si73 wrote:
The current law actually covers using a hand held device while it sends and/or receives data. The law was drafted at a time when phones did very little compared to what they can do now. As it stands, someone using a phone to create a video, or take photos, cannot be prosecuted under the current law (they could be prosecuted for driving without due care, but it is a lesser offence and doesn't deal with habitual handset use). The new proposal is intended to encapsulate that, but is NOT intended to cover the use of a handset as sat-nav, for example, so long as it remains cradled.
Framing the debate about use of a phone with a lot of whataboutery is utterly pointless. Conversation with someone else in the car? They can see what you are doing so understand the context of a pause, for example, and you, as the driver, don't feel compelled to contiune to talk or have your concentration elsewhere.
Squabling kids? If one's squabling offspring are distacting such that it leads to an accident, be assured you will be prosecuted for driving without due care and attention. At least. Ditto all the other "points" that people make that can generally be headed under whataboutery.
This is such a simple thing, but so many seem to struggle with it. Bizarre.
luditof
scotty5
Ban those MP's
I wonder how many of those MP's wishing a ban, use handsfree whilst driving? I'm going to take a guess - every one of them. Oh to be a fly-on-the-wall.
escaton
Absurd
Are they going to ban talking to passengers too?
Cobnapint
What about banning...
Scantily clad women from the kerbside, I.C.E., massive roadside advertising boards, those stupid Audi indicators, interesting talk shows on the radio, thinking about what you're going to have for dinner, or picking your nose.....?
flukey
A bit unfair
That's a bit unfair on people with older cars without integrated sat-nav solutions and steering wheel buttons (or people with a Lotus). It's much better to have drivers who know where they're going than panicked lost people!
Ban sneezing and children on board next please!
artill
We dont need protecting from
We dont need protecting from hands free phones, we need protecting from interferring MPs.
pah68
Only one solution - more and better policing
Hands free phone use, I would assume means for making and receiving calls rather than for use of sat nav or music streaming otherwise, as commented before, we're talking of no sat nav in cars, banning of radios and all other music forms too. So shortly we'll not be permitted to talk to anyone while driving. OK, so now we have to ban talking in the car otherwise when someone speaks to me while I'm driving I'm being distracted so throw them in jail and me too if I respond! It's about time someone realised that the huge sums of money wasted on these vastly pointless politicians and their committees performing these ridiculous reviews of our lives would be far better spent on the police service to enable them to get out on the roads and be a visible presence which would have a far greater effect on the standards of driving and the adherence to the law instead. When was the last time you saw proper road policing? And perhaps it's time to leave drivers to get on with driving and spend some time and effort working out how to stop knife crime, crackdown on drugs and the gang culture that's running vast areas of this country since the massive reduction in policing. Do a good job in that area and give people confidence in their safety in their own community before trying to find another way to make the business of travelling around this chiefly rural country painful if not impossible.
