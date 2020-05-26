Opinion: What new CEO Tobias Moers will bring to Aston Martin

For many months it has been a matter of when, not whether, Aston Martin’s president and CEO of the past six years, Dr Andy Palmer, would leave the job. Things have looked bad for him since AML shares, newly listed two years ago in London at £19 amid much pomp, promptly halved in value and have since fallen lower.

They worsened when Canadian billionaire brand entrepreneur Lawrence Stroll entered the Aston picture in January as executive chairman bringing £540m in rescue cash — especially given Stroll’s reputation for micro management and his avowed determination to correct what he clearly saw as mistakes on Palmer’s watch such as an oversupply of cars and needless tinkering with Aston-badged submarines and Miami property.

However, the most pressing questions are raised by news that Palmer’s replacement will be Tobias Moers, chief executive of Mercedes-AMG, the performance arm of Daimler, which already holds a 5% stake in Aston Martin and provides engines, electronics and an increasing level of know-how to the Gaydon-based company.

Moers, an ambitious 54-year old engineer who joined AMG 26 years ago and has held many roles in the company, is successful and widely experienced at making and selling high performance cars. The managing director’s role he has had for seven years is viewed as an important training ground for Daimler executives bound for bigger things: a previous incumbent was Ola Kallenius, now chairman of Daimler and head of Mercedes-Benz.

Moers must already have a good working knowledge of the Aston business after years as its most important component supplier, so his arrival begs plenty of questions questions about plans Daimler may have to increase its relationship with Aston Martin, given the Gaydon company’s value as a provider of economies of scale for AMG engines and hardware. It may be that Moers will view the UK assignment with relief: insiders say their relationship at AMG was not all sweetness and light — Moers pressing for ever more sophisticated cars where Kallenius was a cost-cutter in the Ghosn mould.

Moers’ arrival will also raise concerns among the faithful about Aston’s ability to continue portraying itself as a British company, and about the fate of its sports car racing activities, given the recent announcement that Lawrence Stroll’s Silverstone-based Racing Point F1 team will be rebranded as Aston Martin from next year.