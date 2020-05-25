Official: car showrooms allowed to open on 1 June

Car showrooms in England will be able to open from 1 June onwards, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during the Downing Street Daily Briefing today (Monday), saying that the decision was based on the progress made to control the spread of Covid-19 by the lockdown that has been in place since mid-March.

Car dealerships and outdoor markets will be able to open from 1 June, with other 'non-essential retail' outlets set to open from 15 June onwards. The Prime Minister said that the decision was "thanks to the country's collective effort" in obeying the lockdown rules implements to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson said that the government is publishing new guidance for the retail sector outlining steps outlets should take "to meet the necessary social distancing and hygiene standards". He added: "Shops now have the time to implement this guidance before they reopen. This will ensure there can be no doubt about what steps they should take."

The decision to allow car showrooms to open will be welcomed by the car industry, with sales of new cars virtually halted since retail outlets were forced to close in March. The Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has been leading industry calls for the government to allow dealerships to open as soon as possible.

Full story to follow.

