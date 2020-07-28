McLaren reunites with Gulf Oil for strategic partnership

McLaren has announced a "multi-year strategic partnership" with lubricant manufacturer Gulf, reuniting the two brands for the first time in more than 20 years.

Gulf - whose blue-and-orange corporate identity has formed the basis for some of motorsport's most iconic liveries - will provide specially formulated oil for McLaren road cars from 2021 and display its branding at the supercar manufacturer's customer events.

The Gulf roundel will feature on the engine cover and mirror housings of McLaren's F1 car as of this weekend's British Grand Prix.

The American oil supplier sponsored McLaren's Can-Am sports car campaign in the early 1970s and returned for its successful Le Mans efforts with the F1 GTR in the 1990s.

In celebration of the new partnership, MSO, McLaren's in-house personalisation arm, is offering a select few road car customers the chance to have their car painted in Gulf livery.

Pricing details haven't yet been publicised, but the option is expected to be highly exclusive and available only on the firm's top-rung models, such as the 720S pictured above.

In 2018, MSO created a one-off version of the P1 GTR hypercar painted in a colour scheme inspired by Ayrton Senna's Marlboro-sponsored 1988 F1 car, and more recently it turned its hand to the Elva speedster to pay tribute to founder Bruce McLaren's M6A Can-Am racer.

McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt said: “It’s great to be able to welcome back Gulf after a long historical association which has seen the name adorn many McLaren road cars and race cars over the years.

"McLaren has a rich history of working with class-leading partners, and we’re delighted to continue this trend via our renewed partnership with Gulf.

"Like McLaren, the Gulf name is synonymous around the world with technical excellence and innovation and the excitement of going racing and motoring."

