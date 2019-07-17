Lotus CEO Phil Popham on the Evija hypercar, future plans and Brexit

Lotus has just revealed the 1973bhp Evija, the all-electric hypercar it claims will be “the most powerful production car in the world”.

Talking to Autocar at the reveal event, CEO Phil Popham explains the thinking behind the Evija and the next steps for the iconic sports car brand.

Why have you chosen to build a car like this — so exclusive and expensive?

Popham: "We believe that if you want to make ripples, you have to made a splash. If you want to be on the map, you have to make a mark. This car shows what our future can be like. It shows what we can do, and it paves the way for future visionary Lotus models."

Does it mean you’re planning a succession of hyper-expensive models?

"First of all, our 10-year plan, which we call Vision 80, contains a commitment to be 'for the driver', first, last and always. Lotus models will always be at the heart of driver involvement and enjoyment. But the range of cars we have now runs from the mid £50,000s to well over £100,000 and we see our core future models, apart from our new Hypercar, as continuing to be in the that range. Having said that, we do believe the Lotus brand has the equity to go beyond where it is. But that’s not our immediate strategy."

What is your immediate strategy?

"After we’ve built our 130 hypercars we’ll concentrate on rebuilding our core sports car range. We will have a combustion-powered sports car to show you towards the end of next year, for sale after that. Beyond that car, every Lotus, in whatever segment, will have a full electric version."

There’s been a suggestion that in your journey towards electrification you might skip hybrids all together...