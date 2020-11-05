BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Government-funded UK electric battery centre nears completion
UP NEXT
UK new car market declines in October, Welsh lockdown blamed

Government-funded UK electric battery centre nears completion

UK Battery Industralisation Centre near Coventry will be open to all companies developing battery technology
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
5 November 2020

The publicly funded UK Battery Industrialisation Centre (UKBIC) tasked with developing “cutting-edge” electric vehicle batteries is nearing completion, with most of its manufacturing equipment set to be commissioned by the end of the year. 

The 18,500sq ft Coventry facility serves as a precursor to a large-scale battery Gigafactory in Britain. It's part of a West Midlands Local Industrial Strategy designed to drive growth in the region and which includes a number of investments in future vehicle technologies.

The UKBIC can be accessed "by any organisation with existing or new battery technology if that technology will bring green jobs and prosperity to the UK". Companies will have the opportunity to prove their products - be they component parts or entire battery packs - can be manufactured on a commercially viable scale. 

The UKBIC was confirmed in 2017 as part of the UK government’s Faraday Battery Challenge and established as a partnership between Coventry City Council, Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership and the University of Warwick.

Last year, the government bolstered its initial £80 million investment in the factory with a further £28m injection, which is being used to develop battery-testing facilities and to train staff in battery production. 

Business minister Andrew Stephenson previously said that government investment in the UKBIC was part of plans to make the UK a world leader in zero-emissions vehicles.

“Putting the UK at the forefront of the design and manufacturing of zero-emissions vehicles is at the heart of our plans, creating jobs, growth and opportunity across the country,” said Stephenson. He added that the investment would “support the UK’s world-leading automotive industry to compete internationally, attract further investment and establish supply chains for new electric vehicle battery design and development.”

The West Midlands Local Industrial Strategy calls for the region to play a key role in driving investment in EV manufacturing and to play a leading role in UK trials of connected autonomous vehicles.

The strategy calls for the West Midlands to deploy the first fully operational connected autonomous vehicles ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held in Birmingham.

Read more

UK moves closer to major battery plant for electric cars

Behind the scenes of Britain's battery revolution

Volvo signs multi-billion dollar EV battery supply deal

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Seat Leon eHybrid FR 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK review
Audi RS E-tron GT 2021 prototype drive - hero front
Audi RS E-tron GT 2021 review
BMW iX3 2020 first drive review - hero front
BMW iX3 2021 review
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDI 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi AWD 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
5

Hughbl

16 May 2019

28 million, while other countries are investing billions. 

Sonic

16 May 2019
"part of plans to make the UK a world leader in zero emission vehicles"

Hahaha, a world leader. That's cute.

Hughbl

16 May 2019

parts of plans to make zero vehicles?

The Apprentice

17 May 2019

Saw the building going up yesterday, and to be fair it was a lot bigger than expected. Also near a lot of university talent, some of which are working on next generation battery technology. Its intended use being to test the viability of scaling up these new technologies into production with trail manufacturing lines. All good stuff.

Of course this being the UK, we will develop superb technology then utterly fail to capitalise on it with production and end up letting other countries benefit and end up buying our own technologies back as products.

jason_recliner

18 May 2019
The Apprentice wrote:

... a lot of university talent...

Word.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Seat Leon eHybrid FR 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Seat Leon eHybrid 2020 UK review
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari 812 GTS 2020 UK review
Audi RS E-tron GT 2021 prototype drive - hero front
Audi RS E-tron GT 2021 review
BMW iX3 2020 first drive review - hero front
BMW iX3 2021 review
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDI 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDi AWD 2020 UK review
View all latest drives