Ford Mustang creator Lee Iacocca dies at 94

Lee Iacocca, best known for his work in developing the original Ford Mustang, has died at the age of 94.

Born in Pennsylvania in 1924, Iacocca studied politics and plastics at the prestigious Princeton University, before joining Ford’s engineering department shortly after the Second World War.

Early success at the company was followed by successive promotions to vice-president and general manager of the Ford Division; Ford’s vice-president, car and truck group; executive vice-president; and finally president in 1970.

Iacocca was instrumental in the conception of many of Ford’s most successful vehicles, but it was the first-generation Mustang, launched in 1964, that cemented his reputation as one of the most influential engineers of the 20th century.

Renowned for his innovative management style, with a heightened focus on collaboration, Iacocca is quoted as once saying: “I hire people brighter than me and then I get out of their way”.