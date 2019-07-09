Ferrari one-off models have five-year waiting list

The growing trend for one-off Ferraris is in response to clients’ increasing demands for extreme personalisation, says Ferrari commercial and marketing boss Enrico Galliera.

Such is demand, Galliera says unique models “have the longest waiting list of all our product lines” at four to five years.

“The client has not only a unique car but a unique experience working with the designer in the process. It’s the pinnacle of Ferrari,” he commented.

The Italian supercar maker has recently revealed two one-offs, the P80/C and SP3JC.

Unique Ferrari models are not available to anyone, explains Galliera: “It is offered to top clients only. We receive requests from clients, and it won’t be considered unless they are in a pool of our top 250 clients or so.”

Despite growing demand, Ferrari will only produce two to three one-offs a year, to ensure the access to such models remains exclusive and because production capacity won’t allow more.

The P80/C, based on the 488 GT3 race car, has the longest development time of any Ferrari one-off made to date. Galliera said a typical one-off takes 18 to 24 months to complete, but this took between two and a half and three years.

“This car was never going to be a road-legal car, so there were no limitations on what we could do,” he explained.

A number of top-end car makers, including McLaren, Rolls-Royce and Bentley, have shown interest in producing unique models in recent years, no doubt largely motivated by strong profit margins and brand appeal.