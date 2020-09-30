Car makers risk losing out in 'zero-tariff' Brexit trade deal

The EU has rejected the UK’s bid to have cars made using parts sourced from Japan and Turkey treated as British in a post-Brexit trade deal, a letter sent to UK car makers from the UK’s chief Brexit negotiator reveals.
This means that even if UK prime minister Boris Johnson renegotiates a deal with the EU, the British car industry could still face a hit because such cars might not be considered British made and therefore subject to EU tariffs. Crucially, this remains the case even if the UK government strikes a 'zero-tariff' deal.
In order to qualify as British made and be exported to the EU without tariffs, cars made by UK manufacturers will have to have a specified threshold of British parts, expected to be around half.
The terms of an expected deal with the EU would allow components sourced from EU countries to count as British. However, this privilege does not extend to non-EU countries such as Japan and Turkey.
According to a draft legal text seen by multiple outlets, the UK has requested that manufacturing of electric cars, batteries and bicycles be counted as British even if many of the components used to make them are sourced from elsewhere.
But in a letter to the car industry, Britain’s chief negotiator, Lord Frost, admits that Britain has so far failed to secure the car parts deal it wants and “obviously cannot insist on it”.
The consequences of this could be severe for UK car makers, particularly those that rely heavily on parts sourced from Japan and Turkey, such as Toyota and Nissan.
Mike Hawes, chief executive of The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “The UK government has repeatedly expressed support for our automotive industry as the nation’s biggest exporter of goods.
"Given its importance to the economy and livelihoods and the damaging consequences of tariffs, we need the sector prioritised in negotiations, not traded off against other industries.
"Any agreement must work for automotive so we need both sides to strike a deal that safeguards the global competitiveness of the sector and consumer choice in the market.”
READ MORE
EU automotive bodies call for urgent post-Brexit trade deal
The car industry now: will Brexit's impact now be even greater?
Join the debate
Flyingscud
Protecting their own interests
Presumably there is a very powerful lobby from VW, MB & BMW to exclude any UK car manufacturer from selling in the EU for whatever reason they can dream up. Presumably there is plenty of Japanese and Turkish input into their cars (certainly the strong Turkish workforce).
scrap
The EU has trade agreements
The EU has trade agreements with Turkey. Why would they extend those agreements to an ex-member who cannot even be trusted to keep faith with prior international treaties signed into law? This is a negotiation and the UK is losing badly.
Andrew1
We hold all the cards, remember?
scrap
We all remember the blithe
We all remember the blithe assurances that all would be fine because BMW wouldn't want anything to hamper access to the UK market. The Brexit believers refused to discuss the clear and obvious flaw in their logic: the EU is a much bigger and more important market than the UK. Wonder if any of them care to comment on this latest unwelcome yet entirely predictable news?
TStag
scrap wrote:
As long as they don't come begging for a bailout. They voted to leave, let them wallow in their own unemployment.
TStag
You reap what you sow
The simple answer for Nissan and Toyota is to use the new Japan / EU and Japan/ UK FTA to export cars from Japan and shut down their UK plants. Sunderland workers will be happy with this as most of them voted for unemployment anyway! It was important for them to put principles ahead of mortgages...
JLR should be OK however as I think most of their parts are British or EU supplies already
si73
I get all the angst, but not
But to me this reads like a valid reason to not be in the EU, they don't appear to be treating us any differently to how they appeared to treat us when a member, and that always felt like treated with contempt. The cars for cheese deal the EU made whilst we were a member alludes to just that, as it more or less signalled to nissan and Toyota that they no longer needed UK based manufacturing. Thanks.
scrap
Bah! The EU are mean to us!
Bah! The EU are mean to us! They treat us with contempt! This is a loser's argument. Be in no doubt that the UK is losing, led by people who made contradictory promises to win a referendum and now have no idea how to reconcile them. The EU are doing what they should: robustly defending their interests. We are screwed and the 52% are responsible.
Add your comment