Bugatti CEO set to take charge of Lamborghini

Bugatti boss Stephan Winkelmann is reportedly set to be named CEO of Lamborghini in a new dual role.

According to Autonews Europe, he could take charge as Lamborghini CEO as early as 1 December.

The German previously held the top job at Lamborghini from 2005 to 2016, seeing the Urus SUV into production before moving to Audi Sport.

He has been in charge of Bugatti for the past three years, during which time he signed off on the limited-run Divo and Centodieci hypercars and the Bolide concept racer.

His appointment would precede current Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali's departure in January 2021, when he will leave to take over as CEO of Formula 1.

The new role will require approval by the board of Audi before it can be made official, because the German firm carries overall responsibility for Lamborghini.

An official announcement is expected later this week.

