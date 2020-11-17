BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bugatti CEO set to take charge of Lamborghini
UP NEXT
Carlos Ghosn: Ex-Nissan boss fled Japan 'to escape injustice'

Bugatti CEO set to take charge of Lamborghini

Stephan Winkelmann will reportedly hold the top position for both brands, pending board approval
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
News
1 min read
17 November 2020

Bugatti boss Stephan Winkelmann is reportedly set to be named CEO of Lamborghini in a new dual role.

According to Autonews Europe, he could take charge as Lamborghini CEO as early as 1 December.

The German previously held the top job at Lamborghini from 2005 to 2016, seeing the Urus SUV into production before moving to Audi Sport.

He has been in charge of Bugatti for the past three years, during which time he signed off on the limited-run Divo and Centodieci hypercars and the Bolide concept racer.

His appointment would precede current Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali's departure in January 2021, when he will leave to take over as CEO of Formula 1.

The new role will require approval by the board of Audi before it can be made official, because the German firm carries overall responsibility for Lamborghini.

An official announcement is expected later this week.

READ MORE

Official: Lamborghini boss Domenicali leaves to run F1

Report: Volkswagen Group to sell Bugatti to Rimac by end of 2020

Bugatti plots 'everyday' second model

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Ford Puma ST 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Puma ST 2020 UK review
Mercedes-Benz S Class S580e 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S Class S580e 2020 review
Volkswagen Golf Estate 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf Estate 2020 review
BMW M5 Competition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW M5 Competition 2020 UK review
BMW 420i Coupe 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW 420i M Sport Coupe 2020 UK review
View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD 2020 road test review - hero front

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

The Performante’s engine in Lamborghini’s rear-drive chassis? Hold on tight

Read our review

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Ford Puma ST 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Ford Puma ST 2020 UK review
Mercedes-Benz S Class S580e 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Benz S Class S580e 2020 review
Volkswagen Golf Estate 2020 first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Golf Estate 2020 review
BMW M5 Competition 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW M5 Competition 2020 UK review
BMW 420i Coupe 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
BMW 420i M Sport Coupe 2020 UK review
View all latest drives