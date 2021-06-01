Toyota launches new automatically extending warranty scheme

Toyota has launched an innovative vehicle warranty programme that, the Japanese firm says, will provide new and used vehicle customers with free cover for up to 10 years.

The Relax warranty gives Toyota and Lexus owners 12 months or 10,000 miles cover for their vehicle each time it is serviced at an official Toyota dealership. The renewable cover is available for any vehicle that is up to 10 years old or has covered up to 100,000 miles, exceeding the length of any other manufacturer warranty scheme.

The scheme is open to both new and existing vehicles and there is no additional cost for customers. Toyota hopes that it will lead to an increase in customer loyalty for the firm.

“This is a game-changing proposition that redefines the manufacturer warranty, giving our customers the reassurance and value of cover for up to a decade of motoring,” said Toyota’s customer services boss, Rob Giles.

All Toyota models qualify for the new warranty, including passenger cars, light commercial vans, pick-ups and hydrogen fuel cell models.

A vehicle health check is included in the warranty scheme, covering mechanical and electronic parts. Wear and tear items, bodywork, paint, interior items and maintenance parts are not included, similar to the brand’s one-year manufacturer warranty.

All Toyota vehicles sold from 1 June will be sold with a three-year or 60,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty as standard, after which the Toyota Relax warranty will be triggered when the car is serviced at an official dealership.

Customers will be able to extend a Relax warranty by a further 12 months or 10,000 miles every year, until the 10-year or 100,000-mile limit has been reached.

