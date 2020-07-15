BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Stellantis: FCA-PSA merger approved by PSA shareholders
UP NEXT
Analysis: The hurdles ahead for the UK aftermarket

Stellantis: FCA-PSA merger approved by PSA shareholders

Newly merged industry giant to adopt Latin-inspired corporate brand name; FCA shareholder approval expected later today
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
15 July 2020

The planned merger of the PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, dubbed Stellantis, has been approved by shareholders of the French car maker. 

A shareholder meeting held today saw the deal, set to create one of the world’s largest car groups, approved almost unanimously. Reuters reports it was backed by more than 99% of the votes cast by shareholders with double voting rights, such as the Peugeot family and Chinese firm Dongfeng Motor. The rest of PSAs shareholders gave the deal a 99.85% approval rate in a second meeting. 

PSA boss Carlos Tavares, while stating that the firm is ready for this merger, said the deal had now passed all regulatory processes and a final completion date would be announced after FCA's shareholders approve it. They are expected to meet later today.  

When the merger is completed, the company will be known as Stellantis, which the firms say has its roots in the Latin verb stello, meaning “to brighten with stars”.

In a press release, they added: “The name’s Latin origins pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies, while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism, energy and renewal driving this industry-changing merger.”

The Stellantis moniker will be used purely as a corporate brand name, and work is currently under way on a new logo. The names and logos of the merged group’s various brands – which include Citroën, DS, Opel, Peugeot, Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati – will remain unchanged. In total, Stellantis will combine 14 brands, some US-focused and others Europe-centric, with Tavares hoping to revive the fortunes of both groups in China. 

READ MORE

Inside the industry: trouble ahead for the FCA-PSA merger

Analysis: the numbers behind the FCA-PSA merger

Why Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group are merging

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Tiguan Life 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI Life 2020 UK review
Nissan Navara 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan Navara 2020 UK review
AC Schnitzer Toyota Supra 2020 first drive review - hero nose
AC Schnitzer Toyota GR Supra 2020 review
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic 2020 review
Manthey 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
11
Add a comment…
Lapps 4 January 2021

Surprised by the choice of name. Doesn't it sound a bit too like the large mythical island that sank without trace!

Chris C 16 July 2020

Did they check with Subaru?

Brighten with stars - er, isn't that Subaru's logo?

Silly name, silly concept - hope they didn't pay a lot for it.

superstevie 16 July 2020

Don't really care as long as

Don't really care as long as they make decent cars from some great brands

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Volkswagen Tiguan Life 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI Life 2020 UK review
Nissan Navara 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Nissan Navara 2020 UK review
AC Schnitzer Toyota Supra 2020 first drive review - hero nose
AC Schnitzer Toyota GR Supra 2020 review
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 2020 first drive review - hero front
Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic 2020 review
Manthey 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 first drive review - hero front
Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR 2020 UK review

View all latest drives