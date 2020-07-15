Stellantis: FCA-PSA merger approved by PSA shareholders

The planned merger of the PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, dubbed Stellantis, has been approved by shareholders of the French car maker.

A shareholder meeting held today saw the deal, set to create one of the world’s largest car groups, approved almost unanimously. Reuters reports it was backed by more than 99% of the votes cast by shareholders with double voting rights, such as the Peugeot family and Chinese firm Dongfeng Motor. The rest of PSA’s shareholders gave the deal a 99.85% approval rate in a second meeting.

PSA boss Carlos Tavares, while stating that the firm is “ready for this merger”, said the deal had now passed all regulatory processes and a final completion date would be announced after FCA's shareholders approve it. They are expected to meet later today.

When the merger is completed, the company will be known as Stellantis, which the firms say has its roots in the Latin verb stello, meaning “to brighten with stars”.

In a press release, they added: “The name’s Latin origins pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies, while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism, energy and renewal driving this industry-changing merger.”

The Stellantis moniker will be used purely as a corporate brand name, and work is currently under way on a new logo. The names and logos of the merged group’s various brands – which include Citroën, DS, Opel, Peugeot, Vauxhall, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati – will remain unchanged. In total, Stellantis will combine 14 brands, some US-focused and others Europe-centric, with Tavares hoping to revive the fortunes of both groups in China.

READ MORE

Inside the industry: trouble ahead for the FCA-PSA merger

Analysis: the numbers behind the FCA-PSA merger

Why Fiat Chrysler and the PSA Group are merging