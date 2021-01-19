Management structure of 14-brand Stellantis company detailed

Stellantis, the car-making giant formed by the merger of the PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), will embrace the diversity of its staff and brands as a strength rather than a weakness, according to boss Carlos Tavares.

The new company is the world’s fourth-largest car firm, with 14 brands (including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Peugeot and Opel/Vauxhall), more than 400,000 staff, industrial operations in more than 30 countries and revenues of more than £150 billion combined.

Stellantis has now provided further details of its management structure, with a number of new bosses for key brands. Mike Manley, who had been CEO of FCA, will become the head of the Americas, where the firm’s popular Jeep and Ram brands are focused.

Brit Linda Jackson, who previously headed up Citroën, has been named as the new head of Peugeot.

Peugeot boss Jean-Philippe Imparato will move over to run Alfa Romeo, replacing Tim Kuniskis, who will focus on Chrysler and Dodge.

Michael Lohscheller (Opel/Vauxhall), Vincent Cobée (Citroën), Olivier François (Fiat/Abarth), Béatrice Foucher (DS) and Davide Grasso (Maserati) retain their roles.

While Tavares admitted there was a “defensive dimension” to the merger based on the challenges the car industry is facing, he said “this merger is not a defensive move,” adding that Stellantis won't be focused solely on its new scale.

He said: “Stellantis needs to be great rather than big. We want to gain scale, of course, and to make sure we use this scale to develop innovation and as a lever to be more disruptive and to do things some other companies could not do. The purpose is not to be big; the purpose is to be great at what we do.”

Tavares said the success of past mergers with companies now part of Stellantis – particularly the merger of Fiat and Chrysler and PSA’s 2017 purchase of Opel/Vauxhall – showed that Stellantis can succeed, and that embracing the diversity of its 14 brands will be key.

“We have within those 14 iconic brands a high diversity of models. We are present in the most significant markets and most significant profit pool areas of the market.

“We will value the diversity of our people. We don’t need to have one unique culture; we will leverage our diversity. Our people are unique, and they should stay as they are. It will be my job to leverage this diversity to offer exciting opportunities for customers. We think this diversity is a strength and compare it to the lack of diversity to some of our competitors.”

Merger will lead to investment in brands, range expansion

Tavares said that Stellantis is targeting €5bn (£4.4bn) of cost reductions through synergies within the next five years, with 40% of those resulting from research and technology.