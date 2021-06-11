BACK TO ALL NEWS
Apple hires BMW i3 developer for revived electric car project

Ulrich Kranz, who oversaw launch of BMW's i EV division and co-founded Canoo, heads to California
11 June 2021

Apple has hired Ulrich Kranz, former BMW vice-president and co-founder of EV start-up Canoo, to work on its revived project to develop an electric car.

First reported by Bloomberg and since confirmed to several publications by Apple, Kranz's appointment follows a flurry of activity from the company's recently reinvigorated Project Titan programme.

Most recently, it was reported that Apple was close to signing a joint-venture agreement that would result in EV powertrain giant LG Electronics building the first examples of its car as a pilot project to gauge consumer interest.

It's unclear precisely what role Kranz will play as the programme develops, but he will be reporting to Project Titan head Doug Field, who previously oversaw the development and production of the Tesla Model 3 electric saloon.

Before founding Canoo (an American EV platform developer that recently signed a landmark supply deal with the Hyundai Motor Group), Kranz spent 30 years at BMW, latterly leading development of its pivotal i3 and i8 models.

He also spent a brief period as chief technology officer of beleaguered electric car start-up Faraday Future

According to Bloomberg, which cites internal sources at Apple, Kranz left Canoo in April and took up his new role in California "in recent weeks". 

xxxx 11 June 2021

If I park next to one will I be bored to death by the owner telling me how much better his Apple car is.

Andrew1 11 June 2021
Will they deteriorate the battery performance with each software update to force users to buy a new car every year?

