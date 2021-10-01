BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fisker enlists top Aston engineer to run new UK division
UP NEXT
First drive: 2025 Volkswagen ID Life concept review

Fisker enlists top Aston engineer to run new UK division

David King will oversee development of Fisker's 'low-volume' products at dedicated UK facility
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
1 min read
1 October 2021

Fisker, the American EV start-up developing the 300-mile Ocean SUV for launch in 2022, has appointed ex-Aston Martin engineer David King to head up a new UK-based special vehicles division. 

Called Fisker Magic Works, it will “focus on low-volume, rapid-development vehicle programs and specialised versions of Fisker’s portfolio”, much like the Special Vehicle Operations division that King oversaw at Gaydon. 

Fisker plans to expand its line-up to four models by 2025, and CEO Henrik Fisker said the new British division will provide “an opportunity to create sustainable and fantastic vehicles outside the confines of established industry segments”. 

Related articles

Fisker also plans to open a “brand experience centre” in London as it gears up to bring the Ocean to the UK market in 2023

King, who has already been assigned two Fisker projects that are intended to showcase the use of specialised materials and technologies, called the appointment “incredibly exciting”. He said: “Having spent my career working on vehicles with high-displacement gasoline engines, I’m relishing working with the design and engineering freedom that electrification provides.”

Before heading up the Special Vehicle Operations division, King served as president of Aston Martin Racing and had a hand in the development of the DB7, V12 Vantage, Rapide and Valkyrie. 

He’s one of several high-ranking executives to leave Aston Martin in recent months, along with designer Miles Nürnberger and chassis engineer Matt Becker.

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Splash 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2014
£3,490
49,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr [ac]
2015
£3,795
80,287miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr [start Stop]
2016
£3,800
79,998miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Vt 3dr
2014
£3,999
24,616miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Take Up 3dr
2014
£3,999
74,934miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2014
£4,000
91,936miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Studio 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,000
66,804miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£4,100
40,168miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline 2021 UK FD hero front

Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 Sportline 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 uk FD hero front

Audi Q8 60 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline 2021 UK FD hero front

Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 Sportline 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 uk FD hero front

Audi Q8 60 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

View all latest drives