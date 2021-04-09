Autocar Business Live: a webinar discussing the impacts of the pandemic

Wayne Bruce is a key member of Bentley’s Crisis Management Team, responsible for ensuring that the British manufacturer has been able to continue building cars safely despite the disruption of the last 12 months.

Sue Robinson is chief executive of the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA), which represents franchised car and commercial vehicle retailers in the UK. She also has responsibility for policy and media strategy, helping to provide regular guidance to the dealer network during the pandemic.

Bruce and Robinson join us for the latest Autocar Business Live online webinar, for a conversation with Autocar’s Jim Holder and Steve Cropley. We’ll be discussing the highs and lows of the pandemic, delving into what changes are likely to remain and what will fall by the wayside as the automotive industry looks to open up again following the latest lockdown. How has technology changed things and what trends will emerge in the future? All this and more will be covered, as our industry experts explain what this will mean for consumers and businesses alike.

The free event takes place next week, on Friday 23 April at 11.30am. You can sign up to the webinar by clicking here.

Audience members will also be able to submit questions during the event, which will be addressed during the webinar, time-permitting.

Autocar Business is our industry-focused brand, which provides news and insight into the business of the automotive world.

Sign up for the Autocar Business newsletter

