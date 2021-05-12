BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mitsubishi to return to motorsport with revived Ralliart brand
UP NEXT
Stellantis boss pledges 10-year investment plan for Alfa Romeo

Mitsubishi to return to motorsport with revived Ralliart brand

After 11 years dormant, the Japanese brand hopes performance arm’s rebirth will “realise Mitsubishi Motors-ness
News
2 mins read
12 May 2021

Mitsubishi is set to revive the dormant Ralliart sporting brand after 11 years, having put it on hiatus at the beginning of the last decade. 

The revival was quietly announced as part of Mitsubishi’s annual earnings call. It is hoped the return of the Ralliart brand will help fulfil the Japanese car maker’s objective to “realise Mitsubishi Moters-ness.” 

“We have decided to relaunch the Ralliart brand for customers in Mitsubishi Motors brand who want to add to Mitsubishi Motors-ness even more,” said Takao Kato, Mitsubishi CEO.

“For customers who wish to experience our Mitsubishi-ness, we will launch custom-made accessories for our model line-up as well as re-entering motorsport events around the world,” he added.

In the presentation, a Mitsubishi L200 pick up is shown with a Ralliart makeover, with another image featuring a reference to ‘Ralliart Parts’. It remains unclear whether the branding will be used for standalone performance models, or on upgrade packages for standard Mitsubishi models.

The Ralliart brand was mothballed in 2010 after 25 years of high-performance tuning and motorsport development. The decision was made due to financial issues, but Mitsubishi’s motorsport heritage still holds strong today. It achieved huge success with Tommi Makinen at the wheel of the Lancer Evo in the rallying world, winning four consecutive world titles, and has also claimed a record 12 victories in the formidable Dakar Rally. 

It has not yet been revealed which motorsport events Mitsubishi intends to return to, nor which vehicles will bear the Ralliart name, though it’s unlikely they will arrive on UK shores, given Mitsubishi’s recent decision to exit the market, along with other countries in Europe.

READ MORE

Mitsubishi to sell two Renault-based models in Europe from 2023

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander reinvented for fourth generation

Industry analysis: can the UK pick-up truck market recover?

Used cars for sale

 Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 Juro 5dr
2017
£5,900
51,789miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Asx 1.6 2 5dr
2014
£6,740
36,197miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Asx 2.2 4 5dr Auto 4wd
2014
£6,990
70,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 Juro 5dr
2018
£6,995
26,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 Juro 5dr
2018
£7,495
17,144miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 Juro 5dr Cvt
2017
£7,495
41,236miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 Attivo 5dr Cvt
2015
£7,599
8,589miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Mitsubishi Asx 1.6 Zc-m 5dr
2016
£7,995
66,132miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.2 Juro 5dr Cvt
2018
£8,215
15,969miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

1 Ford S Max Hybrid 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford S-Max 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Ford Kuga FHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Kuga 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

1 JIA Range Rover Chieftain 2021 UK FD hero front

JIA Chieftain 2021 UK review

1 Ford S Max Hybrid 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford S-Max 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

1 Ford Kuga FHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Kuga 2.5 Duratec FHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives