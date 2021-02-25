BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Decision on future of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant imminent
UP NEXT
Nearly new buying guide: Jaguar E-Pace

Decision on future of Vauxhall's Ellesmere Port plant imminent

Stellantis bosses in talks with UK government over the long-term future of the plant, currently home to the Astra
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
25 February 2021

A decision on the future of Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port plant is due imminently, according to reports, following talks between Stellantis bosses and the UK government.

The future of the factory, which currently employs around 1000 people, has been in question for some time. The current Astra is built at the facility, but Vauxhall parent company Stellantis has yet to decide if the next-generation version of the hatch will be built there.

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares recently said the UK ban on most non-zero-emission cars from 2030 onwards “could destroy the business model” of the facility, adding that the site’s future could depend “on the UK government’s willingness to protect some level of its automotive industry”.

According to the BBC, Stellantis representatives have met with business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng three times in the past six months, with the most recent taking place on Monday (22 February). A recent Stellantis board meeting reportedly ended without an agreement on the plant’s future.

The BBC has said three options for Ellesmere Port are being considered by Stellanis: continuing production of combustion-engined cars - possibly with a new model - until the plant becomes obselete; decide to wind down production and close the plant; or commit to making electric cars at the site.

Committing to EV production at Ellesmere Port would likely depend on a commitment by the UK to build battery production capacity to ensure a supply for the site and other plants. That is particularly important due to the ‘rules of origin’ requirements introduced in the post-Brexit UK-EU trade deal.

READ MORE

Tavares: 2030 combustion engine ban could lead to Ellesmere Port plant closure

Vauxhall poised to build next-gen Astra at Ellesmere Port (from 2019)

The road to 2030: can the UK be a leader in electrification?

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Excite 5dr
2015
£4,200
91,232miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4t 16v Sri 5dr
2015
£4,900
76,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.7 Cdti 16v Ecoflex Design 5dr [99g/km] [ss]
2014
£5,000
78,132miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Excite 5dr
2014
£5,061
54,127miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Tech Line Gt 5dr
2014
£5,495
71,521miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2015
£5,498
60,266miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2014
£5,500
38,632miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6 Cdti 16v Ecoflex 136 Sri 5dr
2015
£5,500
66,282miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Sri 5dr
2015
£5,692
41,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

12 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review on road front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 4x4 2021 UK review
1 Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 100 2021 UK review
1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review
1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Vauxhall Astra 2019 road test review - hero front

Vauxhall Astra

An all-new family of efficiency-enhanced engines, some mostly effective chassis mods and a few trim and equipment upgrades usefully sharpen the Astra’s appeal

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
Niesenbeck 25 February 2021
It will be really sad if Ellesmere Port closes. Back in the sixties my Dad had fb, fc and fd Victors as company cars and my mum had an hb Viva estate so despite not being an afficionado, and it seems not many are, I've always had an affection for the brand.

But it is more than sad, it will be devastating for the workers at the plant and those that support it.

As Brexit has been raised I must comment that it is likely to be a significant issue, to quote from the Guardian in July 2019

"The companys chief executive, Carlos Tavares told the Financial Times the business would switch to a plant in southern Europe to build Vauxhall Astra and Opel Astra cars if the UK did not achieve a satisfactory outcome when leaving the EU."

xxxx 25 February 2021

To be honest there is an outside chance the astra could be canned altogether, hope not as I have fond memories after owning a handful.

scotty5 25 February 2021

Hopefully they'll find a solution to keep the plant open but I fear the worst.

And before anyone mentions Brexit as a factor, please remember PSA has previous form in the UK. They closed their Linwood manufacturung plant in 1981 and Ryton in 2006, when we were well and truely part of the EU. Vauxhall who were owned by GM at the time, closed car production in Luton in 2000.

 

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

12 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review on road front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 4x4 2021 UK review
1 Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 100 2021 UK review
1 VW Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 2021 UK review
1 Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Alpine A110 Legende GT 2021 UK review
1 Skoda Octavia E Tec hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Skoda Octavia Estate 1.0 TSI e-TEC 2021 UK review

View all latest drives