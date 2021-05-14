BACK TO ALL NEWS
Abarth 1000 SP racer reborn with 240bhp Alfa Romeo engine

Retro-styled two-seat concept was designed with emphasis on lightness; takes its engine from 4C
14 May 2021

Alfa Romeo engineers have produced a modern reinterpretation of the 1960s Abarth 1000 SP race car.  

The Abarth 1000 SP (Sport Prototipo) is a one-off homage to the car that made its debut 55 years ago and won the Nürburgring 500km in 1966.

It was initially designed to compete in both endurance races and hillclimbs and enjoyed success as in various motorsport disciplines. 

The retro-styled concept takes the form of a mid-sized sports car and is larger than the original, but it features several nods to the original design. Lightness, agility and aerodynamic efficiency were key to the design, 

The concept is constructed around a carbonfibre and aluminium chassis, featuring overlapping triangle suspension with MacPherson struts in the rear, and is powered by the same 240bhp turbocharged 1.7-litre four-cylinder engine that featured in the Alfa Romeo 4C roadster. 

“The Abarth 1000 SP echoes the lines and aesthetic characteristics of its forerunner,” said Alfa Romeo. “The sinuous body, with the soft surfaces of the fenders highlighting the position of the wheels, takes up the pattern of the spider with a central engine.

“The cockpit glazing features shaped side deflectors, with their profile lowered towards the roll bar, the latter strictly 'in view' to highlight our being in the presence of a no-holds-barred spider.”

It’s not known if the 1000 SP will be seen on a race track any time soon, but Alfa Romeo said it will appear at some undisclosed events focusing on vintage cars in the autumn. 

Peter Cavellini 14 May 2021

I'd pay £156,000 for this Alfa!, come on Alfa!

