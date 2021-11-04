BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota weathers chip crisis to post record quarterly earnings
UP NEXT
New 2021 Volkswagen Taigo lands in the UK at £21,960

Toyota weathers chip crisis to post record quarterly earnings

Japan's biggest car maker raises forecast for 2021 off the back of strong earnings last quarter
News
2 mins read
4 November 2021

Toyota has raised its performance forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year as it reports strong earnings even amid severe supply chain issues.

The Japanese firm achieved a net income increase of 33% to 626.6 billion yen (£4.1bn) for the July-September quarter - a record high for the fiscal second quarter. The firm also recorded an operating profit of 749.9bn yen (£4.9bn), up from 506.0bn yen (£3.3bn) in the same period last year. 

The manufacturer was forced to heavily cut vehicle output this year as a result of the semiconductor shortage, which is restricting a wider industry recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. 

Related articles

Despite the shortages, Toyota recorded a profit margin of 9.9% and has lifted its full-year profit forecast to near-record levels, with its optimism bolstered by positive foreign exchange rates and stringent cost control. 

Revenue rose 11.4% to 7.55 trillion yen (£49.8bn), despite a 0.5% drop in retail sales around the world. The firm has slashed production to below nine million units, with six of its 28 production lines expected to halt operations in November. 

Toyota also lifted its full-year operating profit outlook to 12%, up to 2.8 trillion yen (£18.4bn), and its net income predictions to 8.3%, or 2.49 trillion yen (£16.2bn). Revenues are predicted to reach 30 trillion yen (£198.1bn), slightly off its record fiscal year total of 30.2 trillion yen, achieved in March 2019. 

"Production volume declined globally, but our suppliers, plants and dealers made great efforts to supply as many cars as possible," said Kenta Kon, Toyota CFO, who has credited better inventory management, cost control and improved pricing power, according to Automotive News Europe. 

"However, in comparison to the past level, although there is some risk of a production decrease, it is going to recover quite a bit… Even if we operate our plants at full capacity from December, it will be tough to meet the production target, but we will try to achieve that,” Kon said. 

Supply chain issues are still expected and some uncertainty remains, but Toyota believes there are signs the industry is recovering.

Used cars for sale

 Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Mode 3dr [ac]
2014
£4,990
46,484miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£5,007
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£5,054
80,806miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move With Style 5dr
2014
£5,249
35,442miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£5,395
49,852miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2016
£5,450
58,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 3dr
2014
£5,495
49,177miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2015
£5,524
68,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i X-play 5dr
2014
£5,549
55,956miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

15 peugeot 2008 2021 rt on road front

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review

Peugeot 2008 GT Premium 2021 UK review
1 VW Tiguan eHybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid R-Line 2021 UK review
1 VW ID 3 Pure 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review

Volkswagen ID 3 Pure Performance 45kWh 2021 review
1 BMW X3 2021 first drive review hero front

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review

BMW X3 xDrive 30d 2021 review
1 Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 drive lead

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

Hispano Suiza Carmen Boulogne 2021 review

View all latest drives