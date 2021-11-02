Toyota Camry goes off sale just months after facelift

Toyota has ended UK sales of the Camry large saloon with immediate effect, just two months after launching the updated version.
The hybrid-only model still appears on Toyota's UK website but is unavailable to be configured, suggesting a sudden decision to cull the Skoda Superb rival from the UK range. It also doesn't feature on the brand's most recent price list, issued yesterday.
The Camry is a relative newcomer to the UK, having arrived in 2019 after a 14-year absence for the Camry name in this country. Toyota hoped it would improve on the low sales of its Avensis predecessor, but its withdrawal suggests that this hasn't been the case.
Toyota's most recent sales figures show that in the nine months to October 2021, the Camry accounted for just 271 of the 63,403 cars it sold in the UK, surpassing only the ageing Prius+ seven-seater, which was quietly discontinued earlier this year.
The updated Camry was announced in April with lightly reworked styling, new interior functions and upgraded driver-assistance functions, and Autocar drove it as recently as September. It's unclear how many facelifted cars had been sold and how much stock remains at dealerships.
The Highlander large SUV, which shares the Camry's platform and is similarly engineered to suit the US market in particular, remains on sale, as does the similarly sized Mirai hydrogen fuel cell saloon.
It has yet to be confirmed if the Camry will continue to be offered in other European markets.
Autocar has contacted Toyota for an official comment.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Not often that Toyota gets it wrong but the demand for this type of car has evaporated,perhaps the biggest surprise is that they bothered to sell the Camry here in the UK. Apart from being at bit bland there's nothing wrong with the car sales of 300k units in the US prove that.
Toyota is the most successful and profitable of all car companies, it doesn't make many mistakes. And right now pandering to the whims of a small UK market probably isn't top priority. Sales continue at around 300,000 pa in America, which where this model belongs.
I wonder if the Lexus ES will also cease to be sold in Europe? Also the CVT box is rubbish.
Why do you say the that the CVT box is rubbish? I was forced by circumstance to lease an ES CVT vehicle and was surpised at 2 things - 35MPG all the time and that in commuter travel I never noticed the CVT. Yes, driven hard the whirring was noticeable, but that's a different target market - an ES is a vehicle that encourages lower heartbeat driving which in traffic gets you there at the same time as the kid in the WRX.