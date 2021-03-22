BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Inside the industry: Can used car start-up Cazoo really be worth £5bn?
UP NEXT
Seat previews small, £17,000 electric crossover for 2025

Inside the industry: Can used car start-up Cazoo really be worth £5bn?

Online car buying giant Cazoo is shaping up to be a stock market unicorn - if you believe its rumoured valuation
Jim Holder
News
2 mins read
22 March 2021

Depending on who you ask, Cazoo – the used car retailer founded in 2018 and rumoured to be preparing a stock market flotation with an incredible valuation of £5 billion – is the definition of a disruptive, once-in-a-lifetime business unicorn or a donkey dressed as a unicorn, trading on hype built up in record time via its key owner’s reputation and a big marketing budget.

That owner is Alex Chesterman, an investor and the creator of LoveFilm (a film rental service sold to Amazon for £200m) and Zoopla (a property market services firm floated and then sold for £2.2bn).

It’s this Midas touch that has lured investors into pouring around £450m into Cazoo, funding everything from the fundamentals of a used car retailer through to high-profile advertising campaigns and sponsorship of Aston Villa, Everton and the English Football League.

The sizzle is Cazoo’s willingness to sell you a used car entirely online, delivering it to your door and offering a money-back guarantee if you don’t like it. If you’re willing to buy a car unseen, it’s a slick service, and one that ties into Chesterman’s reputation for using technology to bring down the barriers inherent in established brick-and-mortar operations.

But Cazoo’s model isn’t without challenges, not least that during the pandemic almost every car retailer has moved to more or less match it, and that consumer laws mean that its money-back guarantee is an obligation, rather than an innovation.

What’s more, it has been swiftly forced to break its USP of selling cars without physical premises, coming to the conclusion that big-ticket buyers often want to see what they’re committing to first. Consequently, it has spent millions buying and opening ‘customer service centres’. They may not be dealerships by name but, to the casual eye, they sure look and operate like them.

Then there’s the small matter of money. Cazoo was created as a start-up with ambitious (and therefore expensive) growth plans, but even so, there was little in its recorded £19m loss in its first year of trading against revenue of £1.1m to suggest that it has untapped a huge market opportunity. Sure, it has huge momentum and more is likely to come, but it’s also fair to observe that it has a long way to go.

To long-established big car retailing groups, valued typically around a single-digit percentage of that £5bn figure yet almost universally recording both vastly more sales and larger profits, it’s all a bit galling. The stock market doesn’t always reflect reality, of course, and many people believe that Cazoo is either overvalued, or that its more traditional rivals are undervalued. Only time will provide the answer.

READ MORE

Online car buying services: which brands have one? 

Huge rise in online car sales to continue in 2021 

James Ruppert: Used cars to buy to treat yourself

Used cars for sale

 Splash 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2014
£3,300
72,869miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Punto 1.2 Pop+ 3dr
2015
£3,366
74,554miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Corsa 1.2 Design 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,500
79,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Sandero 0.9 Tce Laureate 5dr
2014
£3,500
89,177miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2014
£3,545
37,278miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,695
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Picanto 1.0 2 5dr
2014
£3,700
67,272miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,700
60,075miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Punto 1.2 Easy 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£3,799
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Range Rover Velar P400e 2021 UK review

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

1 Lexus UX300e 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lexus UX 300e 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Chris C 22 March 2021

As punter would you buy a car from someone you had never heard of, and had irritating TV adverts, or a company such as Motorpoint who have a good reputation and trading history and can easily move into online sales?

This reminds me of Deliveroo who are also going to market - loses hundreds of millions a year yet supposedly worth billions - somebody will make a few quid but in the longer term I suspect many small investors will get their fingers burnt. The stock market is showing the classic signs of being in a volatile bubble, a bit like cryptocurrencies, with lots of QE money sloshing around and very poor traditional savings rates. Caveat emptor.   

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Land Rover Range Rover Velar PHEV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Range Rover Velar P400e 2021 UK review

1 Kia e Niro 39kWh 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Kia e-Niro 39kWh 2021 UK review

1 Mazda CX 30 Skyactiv X frontcorner

Mazda CX-30 e-Skyactiv X 2021 UK review

1 Lexus UX300e 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Lexus UX 300e 2021 UK review

1 Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Land Rover Discovery D300 2021 UK review

View all latest drives