Autocar Drivers of Change awards: final day to enter

Get your nominations in for our new awards celebrating diverse automotive talent

1 November 2024

Today is the final day to get your nominations in for the 2025 Drivers of Change awards, a new initiative held in association with Ennis & Co and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) to champion diverse talent in the automotive industry.

A returning name with a completely new format and approach, Drivers of Change is a sibling event to Autocar’s Great Women initiative, which celebrates the automotive industry as a place that welcomes everybody. 

Autocar Drivers of Change winners will be individuals who are driving change and promoting diversity in their business in whichever role they perform. Judges will be looking for entries that can demonstrate the adoption of diversity of background, experience and thought in their business.

Head here to submit your nomination before the deadline at midnight on 1 November

Winners will be named in nine categories but anyone appearing on the shortlist will be able to call themselves an 'Autocar Driver of Change'. They will all be celebrated at a special event hosted at the SMMT’s London headquarters on 6 February 2025.

The top candidates will be selected from the following areas of the car industry: marketing; manufacturing; operations; PR and communications; purchasing; retail; sales; talent; and vehicle development.

Individuals can put themselves forward for consideration, or can be nominated by friends, colleagues and employers. The awards are open to all working in the British car industry, and Britons working abroad.

Do you know someone you could nominate? Think far and wide within your organisation - we’re encouraging people to think outside of their immediate team for people deserving of an award.

Those nominating will need to supply evidence of the nominee’s business and/or industry impact. There is no limit to the number of nominations that can be submitted by a company.

