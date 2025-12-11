You might be surprised to learn that such a quintessentially American car as the Rambler Rogue was ever officially offered in the UK - but in fact its maker not only sold cars here over many decades but even produced some here too.

The story starts way back in 1911, when a London dealer introduced Brits to Hudson cars. Eleven years later, the Detroit manufacturer set up a UK arm to create a nationwide dealership network for its Hudson, Terraplane and Essex brands (that last name apparently chosen to lend an air of old-world sophistication).

Four years later, Hudson had a factory built in Chiswick, London - the first in a series of eye-catching industrial buildings that would form the famous 'Golden Mile'.

Autocar first tested a Hudson in 1930, when it introduced a 3.5-litre straight eight. We were taken by the engine's willingness to work in the top gear, smoothness and quietness, plus the comfortable ride, stable handling and high build quality, deeming the big saloon "an extremely good car" overall.

The post-war years were difficult for Hudson, so in 1953 it merged with fellow American manufacturer Nash, creating the industry's fourth-largest company. Both brands would survive under a new umbrella, the American Motors Corporation (AMC).

Our first AMC test car was the Hudson Rambler - a medium-sized saloon evolved from a Nash design and styled by Pininfarina of Italy. "It is an economical, efficient means of transport of pleasant appearance," we said. "It is not a car of great character, yet it builds up respect and even affection, especially as it is quite different from most American cars".

Through 1958, AMC at long last climbed out of the red, reporting a $26m profit after a 28% rise in sales. "Frankly, AMC president George Romney has been both lucky and smart," we commented. "The new buying trend to more economy and utility [due to a US recession] has favoured the compact Ramblers, and they are selling like hotcakes.