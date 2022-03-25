From the motorsport archive: Rookie Rosberg beats F1 stars

"You want a race report?" we asked on this week in 1978. "You want to know exactly why all the superstars got it wrong and why the man who won the BRDC International Trophy race was a Finn fresh out of Formula 2?

You want to know what the heck did go on at Silverstone last weekend? Well, join the rest of racing’s world.

Keijo Rosberg [that’s Keke] couldn’t remember where he passed Emerson Fittipaldi, and Emerson couldn’t remember where he spun, and Hans Stuck didn’t know where he took the lead or where he lost it.

Patrick Depailler said he thought he remembered passing quite a lot of people, and James Hunt said the conditions were as bad as Fuji, and Hans Stuck said rubbish, and Derek Daly said he wished he had known how many laps the race was supposed to be, because when he went off, he was trying hard but couldn’t see his pit board.”

Yes, Britain’s delightful weather made what would be the last running of this prestigious event as a non-championship Formula 1 round quite the watch (if you had a good coat).

Thanks to his first-lap bravery and no fewer than 11 non-finishers, ice-cool Rosberg took a shock win for the little Theodore team and kick-started a career that would culminate in the 1982 F1 title.