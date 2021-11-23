BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: Drivers ban Patrese
UP NEXT
First drive: Maserati Grecale MHEV prototype review

From the motorsport archive: Drivers ban Patrese

Prominent F1 figures refuse to drive at Watkins Glen unless 24-year-old Italian racer gets barred from competition
News
2 mins read
23 November 2021

7th October 1978: Of the 10 drivers who have entered the most Formula 1 races, Riccardo Patrese stands out as the only one whose career was mostly in the 20th century, when the seasons were much shorter.

He retired in 1993 as a well-respected veteran – something you never would have thought possible back in his first few seasons.

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Related articles

In 1978, so frequent were his dangerous manoeuvres that, spurred into action by the tragic death of Ronnie Peterson in a Monza pile-up, senior drivers including Niki Lauda, Emerson Fittipaldi and James Hunt sent a telex to the organiser of the US Grand Prix East saying they wouldn’t race unless the Arrows driver were barred.

This unprecedented move for a while looked set to strip the Watkins Glen race of its championship status or get it cancelled.

Despite a meeting at which Patrese admitted his past mistakes, the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association stated a ban was “the only possible and fair method of dealing with the matter”.

The 24-year-old Italian’s reaction was to seek legal advice from a local judge, much to the alarm of the other drivers and teams, but his case was dismissed. Arrows diplomatically decided to withdraw him.

Yet the story didn’t finish there, as Ferrari declared it considered Patrese’s ban illegal, reigniting the chance of the race being stripped of its championship status – ultimately unsuccessfully.

Although he was furious about it at the time, Patrese has since acknowledged that the ban changed his mentality for the better.

Since then, just six other drivers have been banned from entering a grand prix.

The Autocar archive, dating from 1895 to modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Fiat 500 1.2 S 3dr
2014
£3,150
78,573miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr
2014
£3,991
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 Vti Selection 5dr
2014
£3,995
86,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
60,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,000
44,255miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£4,180
65,407miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,195
36,433miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.3 Cdti Ecoflex Limited Edition 3dr
2014
£4,465
82,667miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Access 3dr
2014
£4,490
44,387miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi RS3 saloon 2021 RHD first drive hero front

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review
1 BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK first drive review hero front

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes C300d 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review
1 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review hero front

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review
Juke5

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi RS3 saloon 2021 RHD first drive hero front

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review

Audi RS3 Saloon 2021 review
1 BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK first drive review hero front

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review

BMW M4 Competition Convertible 2021 UK review
1 Mercedes C300d 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300d 2021 UK review
1 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review hero front

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 2021 UK review
Juke5

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

Nissan Juke 1.0 DiG-T 114 DCT 2021 UK review

View all latest drives