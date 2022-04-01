BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: On this day in 1987
UP NEXT
New Toyota GR Corolla: 300bhp AWD hot hatch leaks before reveal

From the motorsport archive: On this day in 1987

The inaugural FIA World Touring Car Championship got off to a dreadful start
News
2 mins read
1 April 2022

Acrimonious start to World Touring Car Championship

The inaugural FIA World Touring Car Championship had turned sour before a wheel was even turned, after F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone had taken over its promotion late on and imposed an entry fee of $60,000 (£273,000 today), prompting several top teams, including Rover Vitesse outfit Tom Walkinshaw Racing, to walk away. And it got still worse after the season-opening Monza 500.

The race had been won by the works BMW M3 (run by Schnitzer Motorsport) of F1 veterans Riccardo Patrese and Johnny Cecotto, but this and the team’s six other cars were disqualified. The M3 had been homologated with a plastic bootlid but raced with a carbonfibre one, leaving it slightly under the minimum weight.

Related articles

A similar fate befell Eggenberger Motorsport’s new Ford Sierra RS Cosworth pair, which used Bosch electronic management when they were meant to employ a Marelli-Weber system.

Clearly the degree of ‘flexibility’ to the rules that was allowed in the first years of Group A was no more. The victory therefore defaulted to the private Holden Commodore of Allan Moffat and John Harvey.

All’s well that ends well, though: BMW’s Roberto Ravaglia won the drivers’ title, Ford the teams’ one.

Seat creates bonkers Ibiza

What do you do if developing four wheel drive for rallying would cost too much? Make a car with an engine at each end, of course.

Well, at least that seemed obvious to Seat when it created the Ibiza Bimotor. Fitting the two 120bhp 1.5-litre fours was easy enough; synchronising them wasn’t. It rallied at national level in Spain but unsurprisingly found little success.

Used cars for sale

 BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct
2015
£34,650
25,146miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr [competition Pack]
2016
£42,000
24,220miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2017
£42,467
34,767miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2017
£42,750
24,151miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2018
£42,991
28,705miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2018
£43,890
13,327miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2017
£43,990
31,271miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2018
£44,679
10,639miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
BMW M3 M3 4dr Dct [competition Pack]
2018
£45,000
19,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review
1 Ford Fiesta ST line Vignale MHEV 2022 UK drive front

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review
1 Alpine A110 S 2022 UK first drive review lead

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review
1 Ford Fiesta ST line Vignale MHEV 2022 UK drive front

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review
1 Alpine A110 S 2022 UK first drive review lead

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review

View all latest drives