BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1981
UP NEXT
Pagani Huayra Codalunga is £6m tribute to 1960s racers

From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1981

We go for a ride with rally legend Henri Toivonen in a Talbot Sunbeam Lotus
News
1 min read
17 June 2022

To the delight of Welsh rally fans, the 1981 Rallysprint TV special was to be filmed in Esgair Dafydd forest in Powys, and some of the world’s top drivers would be competing.

One of them was Henri Toivonen, and he agreed to take Autocar’s John Miles on a practice run in his Rally GB-winning Talbot Sunbeam Lotus.

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Related articles

Miles may have once raced for Lotus in Formula 1, but the 24-year-old Finn’s car control on the stone-strewn, greasy, misty, downhill track still amazed him: “My brain was desperately trying to keep pace. It was glimpses, nothing continuous. First of how few RPM he uses going off the line, gently breaking traction then feeding the throttle in, taking second well before the engine has run out of RPM, braking, slewing left, the Michelins finding extraordinary grip.

“The movements of the gear-lever are short and sharp. He doesn’t left-foot brake much but relies on a good bit of rear brake bias to set the tail sliding as he brakes and turns the car in. Like Hannu Mikkola, he rarely crosses his hands on the wheel, only when taking the lock off fast. Braking and turning in are dead precise, utterly confident.

“There seems to be nothing that this man cannot do with a car.”

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,782
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
50,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£4,899
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,965
59,643miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,990
49,114miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Star 3dr
2015
£4,995
69,775miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr [start Stop]
2016
£4,999
43,455miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,083
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Exclusiv 5dr
2015
£5,200
74,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review

View all latest drives