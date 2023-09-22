BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1968
UP NEXT
Government to delay introduction of 2030 ICE ban

From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1968

Alpine finally wins the Alpine Rally against a string of competition from Porsche, Alfa Romeo and Lancia
Kris Culmer
News
1 min read
22 September 2023

In 1955, Jean Rédélé named his new sports car company Alpine in tribute to the successes he had scored in the Alpine Rally driving his highly modified Renaults. 

Rather embarrassingly, its cars then repeatedly failed to win the famous race up in the mountains of southern France, usually due to a mechanical issue. 

It seems this monkey on Alpine’s back rather bothered it, because five factory-prepared A110s were among no fewer than 13 Alpine entries for the 1968 event, amid a strong cohort of Renault-Gordini 8s, Ford Escorts, Lancia Fulvia Coupés, Daf 55s, Alfa Romeo GTAs, Porsche 911s and more (including a “simply hideous” truncated Citroën DS and, bizarrely, a Vauxhall Ventora), if no Mini Coopers.

Related articles

Many had accidents in the heavy rain and fog that descended over the first leg and several suffered failures, such that just 25 of 64 survived the 845 miles up from Marseille to Aix-les-Bains, with three Alpines splitting two Alfas up front. 

Only 16 returned to Aix that night, after 520 miles on a mountain loop, again made treacherous by wet and grey weather. Now an Alpine led from a Lancia and an Alfa.

The third and final leg was 955 miles back down to Antibes, but the focus was on the fight between René Trautmann and Jean-Louis Barailler, separated by just 15sec, as Jean Vinatier was already 11 minutes down the road. And in glorious sunshine, he cruised home to atone for previous years’ terrible disappointments.

used cars for sale

Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,731
6,740miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Vauxhall Grandland X 1.2 Turbo Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,204
46,630miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen TIGUAN 2.0 TDI R-Line DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£26,999
30,304miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Alfa Romeo Giulietta 1.4 TB MultiAir Super Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,900
32,290miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI CoD Black Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£12,495
62,240miles
Petrol
Manual
3
BMW 1 Series 2.0 120d Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£9,200
51,026miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI S Line Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,990
56,994miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Audi A3 2.0 TDI S Line Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2013
£7,995
106,000miles
Diesel
Manual
3
Vauxhall MOKKA 1.4T SE 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£6,995
72,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives