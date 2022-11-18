BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1962
UP NEXT
How to fix the UK's automotive industry

From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1962

A masterclass by Jim Clark at the Mexican Grand Prix
Autocar
News
1 min read
18 November 2022

The Mexican Grand Prix is seldom short of drama and the 1962 staging certainly provided its share. Our 16 November issue carried the full story of an exciting race but also the sad news of the death of home driver Ricardo Rodriguez on the first day of practice. 

Rodriguez, “pleased with the handling of Rob Walker’s Lotus-Climax”, attempted to take a banked corner flat out in pursuit of a faster lap time. Unfortunately, the promising 20-year-old Mexican “hit a small bump and lost control”. He collided with the steel crash barrier “at over 100mph and was thrown out”, perishing when he landed on an iron pole. 

As for the race itself, it didn’t get under way smoothly. The start was delayed because Jim Clark’s Lotus failed to fire and, while it was being attended to, “many cars boiled and both [John] Surtees’ and [Walt] Hansgen’s Lotuses caught fire”. Clark was eventually push-started, “for which he received a black flag on lap 11”. 

Related articles

Clark subsequently took over the car of third-placed team-mate Trevor Taylor and “progressively broke the lap record” to take the lead and win. “Clark’s victory was a beautiful demonstration of competent and consistent driving that really showed [his] calibre,” our report concluded.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Mokka 1.7 CDTi SE 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£6,500
74,804miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Acenta Premium DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,790
18,200miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan X-Trail 1.3 DIG-T N-Design DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,150
9,919miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,670
20,670miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Juke 1.0 DIG-T Tekna DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,420
9,269miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.2 DIG-T N-Connecta Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,999
16,225miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,999
9,300miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC250 AMG Night Edition (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£35,910
21,378miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Mini HATCH 2.0 Cooper S Sport Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£22,890
8,171miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Alfa romeo tonale plug in hybrid 01 front tracking
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Plug-in Hybrid first drive
land rover defender 130 2022 17 side panning
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
Land Rover Defender 130 2022 first drive
BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive

View all latest drives