BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1949
UP NEXT
Exclusive: Jaguar to launch large electric limo to replace XJ

From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1949

All-Italian action as Ferrari and Maserati battle it out at a very warm Silverstone F1 race
Kris Culmer
News
2 mins read
1 September 2023

We recently revisited 1951 for Ferrari’s first Formula 1 win… or was it? Although the F1 World Championship began in 1950, the formula was set in 1946, so was the 1948 Circuito del Garda actually Ferrari’s first win?

Well, either way, Ferrari had won an F1 race at Silverstone already: the 1949 BRDC International Trophy.

The enormous crowd who turned out under a blazing sun were initially treated to a lively 500cc single-seater race, during which Eric Brandon somehow held off a young Stirling Moss and ‘Curly’ Dryden; and then a production car race from which Jaguar emerged with boasting rights over Frazer Nash and Healey.

Related articles

In heat one of the main event, Alberto Ascari led away in the “blunt and ugly” Ferrari 125, losing it to fans’ favourite Prince Bira in his blue-and-yellow Maserati but regaining it after only two laps.

In heat two, it was the other Ferrari of Luigi Villoresi who initially led, but he failed to regain it after being passed on lap five by Maserati’s Giuseppe Farina. Meanwhile, veteran Peter Walker delighted us as he joined the dogfight among the European aces in his plucky little ERA.

In the final, contested by the fastest 26 of the 35, Farina took 19 laps to get on Ascari’s tail, only to slide off badly. Admirably, his response was to drive yet harder, but it wasn’t quite enough, as the Ferrari triumphed by 1.8sec. 

Sadly, we later learned another old boy, ‘Jock’ Horsfall, had been killed locking up over an oil slick at Stowe.

used cars for sale

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 ED4 SE FWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£15,499
51,200miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Seat Leon 1.6 TDI SE Dynamic Technology ST DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£6,989
130,424miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Seat Mii 1.0 12v SE Euro 5 3dr
2013
£3,390
119,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Ford Galaxy 2.0 TDCi Titanium X Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£15,499
82,700miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Astra 1.6 16v Elite Auto Euro 5 5dr
2014
£7,350
63,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Galaxy 1.5T EcoBoost Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£17,479
19,520miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Euro 4 3dr
2012
£3,995
61,527miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech SE 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£7,390
99,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Hyundai I10 1.0 SE Euro 6 5dr
2018
£7,990
44,978miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives