BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1947
UP NEXT
Aston Martin set to announce huge investment package

From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1947

Cambridgeshire airfield attracts 15,000 for day of racing
News
1 min read
15 July 2022

What links Goodwood, Silverstone, Snetterton and Thruxton?

Each started as a wartime RAF airfield. Others were used but didn’t become permanent, most notably Gransden Lodge, which held the first post-war race on 15 June 1946.

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Related articles

A year on, this five-turn track near Cambridge heard racing’s roar once more. The first race, for unblown sports cars, was a trifle messy, as several came a cropper – and then the winning Delahaye was disqualified for lacking an entry.

The following race for 500cc cars was a fiasco, as by the end of the second lap only two cars were left – and soon there was just a Cooper left to cruise home.

The two five-lap all-comer handicaps that came next were much more like it: first, the three fighting fiercely up top were caught unawares by an Emeryson; and then there was a “great tussle” between an HRG and a Riley.

The big race of the day, though, was the 20-lap Gransden Trophy – £100 reward – with 20 starters.

“The pack rounded the hairpin in a scrapping, fighting mass” while an Alfa Romeo monoposto shot into a lead that it would hold throughout, the only drama thereafter being the runner-up Bugatti needing hand-pumping to cough past the flag.

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,690
48,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.2 Vvt Ecoflex S 5dr
2015
£4,799
37,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,990
49,114miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia 5dr
2015
£5,000
60,313miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia 5dr
2015
£5,000
60,294miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,089
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Play 5dr
2015
£5,113
51,402miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Exclusiv 5dr
2015
£5,150
74,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 2 5dr
2015
£5,290
61,823miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives