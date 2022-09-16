From the motorsport archive: On this day in 1925

Formula 1 last weekend visited Monza, which is one of the most historic circuits on the roster, having been opened and hosted its first Italian Grand Prix in 1921

In 1925, we watched trackside as the old world defended against the new world. “[Alfa Romeo’s Giuseppe] Campari, the Italian favourite, was first off the line; [Duesenberg’s] Tom Milton stalled and went away very leisurely at the end of the procession.” Soon the other Duesenberg of Peter Kreis had captured the lead, the Alfas bunched up behind him, but in a flash his gearbox failed terminally.

The red cars of Gastone Brilli Peri and Pete De Paolo pitted on lap 33, giving Milton the lead, with Campari suffering engine trouble as he rejoined the race. The white-and-blue Duesenberg then followed suit with a broken oil pipe, and although Milton recovered well from this 20-minute setback, he was only back up to fifth by lap 70, while Brilli Peri led De Paolo by seven minutes.

He held on for the final 10, taking the flag after five hours, 14 minutes, ahead of Campari and the 1.5-litre-class Bugatti of Meo Costantini.

“Words fail to describe the wild excitement of the crowds as he won the Italian Grand Prix and the [inaugural] world championship.”