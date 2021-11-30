BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the motorsport archive: 500cc Kieft shows the way at Goodwood
UP NEXT
New Ferrari Purosangue SUV makes first outing in production form

From the motorsport archive: 500cc Kieft shows the way at Goodwood

In 1951, the tiny manufacturer's single-cylinder racer put in a seriously impressive performance
Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 November 2021

“When a handful of enthusiasts in the Bristol area conceived the idea of 500cc racing, little did they know how popular the class would become,” we mused in 1951.

“These machines, powered by a single-cylinder engine, are now putting up terrific performances, and the new Kieft has recently taken the lap record at Goodwood, at 84.55mph.” 

Subscribe to the Autocar archive today

Related articles

We rightly foresaw such lightweight and simple cars, initially home-built by fun-starved enthusiasts, as the way forward through post-war austerity and rationing. 

We said: “The problem facing the constructor was roughly this: to build a chassis to take the power unit (the same twin-OHC Norton [motorcycle] engine as was previously fitted in Stirling Moss’s Cooper) that would be lighter than that of other 500cc cars but at the same time more rigid, with suspension providing roadholding at least equal to that of its competitors.” 

This was achieved using a steel tube chassis with a stiff box centre section, swing-axle rear suspension (with a clever cable set-up managing weight transfer) and a double-wishbone front. The fuel tank was in the box, fore of the engine and gearbox, to maintain an even weight distribution. 

The London-built car had virtually no testing before the 500 International Trophy at Goodwood, yet Moss – who had rushed there from Monza overnight – overcame “slight bothers” in the first heat (in which he came sixth) to finish the final a half-mile up on Alan Brown in his Cooper-Norton. 

The little Kieft’s success continued with Don Parker winning the British F3 title in both 1953 and 1954.

The Autocar archive, dating from 1895 to modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2014
£3,698
54,838miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex Sting 3dr
2014
£3,991
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Agila 1.0 12v [68] Ecoflex S 5dr
2014
£3,995
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,999
60,745miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£4,180
65,407miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,195
36,433miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0i Edition 5dr
2014
£4,200
60,435miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2014
£4,200
44,255miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£4,295
23,345miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

View all latest drives