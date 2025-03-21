BACK TO ALL NEWS
It's hard to believe, but this trusted body has its origins law-dodging
It’s hard to believe, but this trusted body has its origins law-dodging

That's right - the AA started operating in Surrey and Sussex in 1905 as an activist group

Kris Culmer
News
3 mins read
21 March 2025

The AA today is a wide-reaching organisation whose services range from insurance and breakdown cover to giving driving lessons and general advice. It’s perhaps hard to believe, then, that this trusted body has its origins in a law-dodging activist group.

The story begins in the pages of Autocar, dated 25 March 1905, with a delightfully sardonic letter from a motorist named Walter Gibbons, entitled To Circumvent Police Traps.

These Edwardian equivalents of speed cameras were stopwatch-wielding policemen “hidden in hedges or ditches by the side of the most open roads in the country”, as motoring pioneer Earl Russell later put it to the House of Lords.

Related articles

Police traps had sprung up after the passing of 1903’s controversial Motor Car Act, which introduced driving licences, car registration, the offence of reckless driving and an increase in the national limit from 14mph to 20mph but also the possibility of fines or jail for those breaking it.

There was a long-standing distrust between motorists and the authorities, as Gibbons demonstrated: “Although the police may be honestly inclined, at the same time motorists are looked upon by the police much in the same manner as an angler would view a running stream: the fish are hidden under the waters, and by fair means or otherwise they must be caught.

“The police are inflexible; they have an electric timing apparatus, produced in court, including the bell and battery. The chief magistrate and his colleagues look in awe upon this instrument of torture. 

An electrical timing apparatus! How easily is the conscience stifled!

“Although the motorist may assure the magistrate that he dare not send the car round corners at such speeds as are attributed to him on a greasy road, and although he can show an undefiled licence, yet – ‘Certainly, I fine you £15 [that’s £1550 in today’s money]. You were timed by an electrical apparatus.’”

Neither the Royal Automobile Club (RAC) nor the Motor Union appeared inclined to enter into this fight, wrote Gibbons, and so a new organisation ought to be formed – perhaps named the Motorists’ Protection Association.

Just a few weeks later, a letter from Charles Jarrott, a famous racing driver and importer of cars – and a previous recipient of a court summons for furious driving – answered his call.

“We have arranged for a special staff of cyclists bearing red flags to patrol the Brighton Road [now the M23/A23] and caution all those whom they consider are travelling at a speed which is illegal or dangerous. This will, no doubt, be very helpful to motorists, as the cyclists who are employed are skilled in judging speed and will be able to indicate to any driver who is travelling at a speed which will cause the intervention of the police.

“We hope that our efforts will remove any reason for complaint in a way which will cause no irritation to the public and will satisfy the police that it is unnecessary for them to continue the use of traps.”

The scheme proved successful from the off, and soon the cycle patrols had developed a system of signals and salutes. They officially formed the Automobile Association in 1905, under a William Bosworth.

Today, if you flash your lights to warn oncoming drivers of a speed trap, you risk being convicted for obstructing an officer in the course of their duty – a legal precedent set in a case brought against the AA in 1910. It was perhaps for this reason that members were advised that they should always stop to talk with a patrolman who failed to salute…

Clearly the AA’s service greatly appealed, as by the outbreak of the Great War it had 83,000 members.

Driving these days, you always feel like you’re being watched. One lapse of concentration could land you in hot water.

So it’s easy to pine for a ‘simpler time’ – but in all truthfulness, there never really was one. At least now, that speed camera will almost definitely tell the truth and will be painted bright yellow, rather than being a hidden copper with a desire to return to the days when cars simply didn’t exist.

