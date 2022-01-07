Greatest road tests ever: Volkswagen Corrado 16v

Tested 29.7.92

The revised Corrado featured a new grille, reshaped bonnet and fresh alloy wheels, while the Mk2 Golf GTl-sourced 1.8-litre engine was replaced with a torquier 2.O-litre unit from the Passat.

Still, the car retained the best front-drive chassis around, with abundant grip, impeccable balance and the ability to forgive any indiscretions. Feel was superb, and the car took inputs from steering and throttle in equal measure.

The sombre interior had excellent ergonomics and felt rock solid in its build quality. Passenger and luggage space were reasonable – although the rear bucket seats felt rather claustrophobic.

The better peak torque, accessed lower than before, improved in-gear stats, but the 1.8 was quicker through the gears, and the new engine also lacked refinement. The sloppy, tall-geared Passat ’box didn’t help matters. That the Corrado could shine so brightly, despite such a weak powertrain, spoke volumes of its chassis’ talents.

FOR Handling, feel, driving position, packaging, styling AGAINST Coarse engine, sloppy gearchange, rear seats

Price £17,192 Engine 4 cyls in line, 1984cc, petrol Power 136bhp at 5800rpm Torque 132Ib ft at 4400rpm 0-60mph 10.2sec 0-100mph 30.4sec Standing quarter mile 17.8sec, 81mph Top speed 126mph Economy 31.3mpg

WHAT HAPPENED NEXT... The Corrado’s halo model arrived soon after in the form of the 190bhp 2.9-litre VR6. Usurping the short-lived 16Obhp supercharged 1.8-litre G6O, it reached 60mph in around 7.0sec and could hit 144mph.

Sadly, VW called time on the Corrado in 1995 and a Golf-based coupé stayed off-menu until the Mk3 Scirocco arrived in 2008.