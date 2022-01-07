BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Volkswagen Corrado 16v
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Passat saloon axed but popular estate continues

Greatest road tests ever: Volkswagen Corrado 16v

We were big fans of the handsome, Golf-based coupé from the start – and despite this questionable new powerplant arriving as part of a facelift, the love affair continued.
Autocar
News
2 mins read
7 January 2022

Tested 29.7.92

The revised Corrado featured a new grille, reshaped bonnet and fresh alloy wheels, while the Mk2 Golf GTl-sourced 1.8-litre engine was replaced with a torquier 2.O-litre unit from the Passat. 

Still, the car retained the best front-drive chassis around, with abundant grip, impeccable balance and the ability to forgive any indiscretions. Feel was superb, and the car took inputs from steering and throttle in equal measure.

Related articles

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

The sombre interior had excellent ergonomics and felt rock solid in its build quality. Passenger and luggage space were reasonable – although the rear bucket seats felt rather claustrophobic.

The better peak torque, accessed lower than before, improved in-gear stats, but the 1.8 was quicker through the gears, and the new engine also lacked refinement. The sloppy, tall-geared Passat ’box didn’t help matters. That the Corrado could shine so brightly, despite such a weak powertrain, spoke volumes of its chassis’ talents.

FOR Handling, feel, driving position, packaging, styling AGAINST Coarse engine, sloppy gearchange, rear seats

Price £17,192 Engine 4 cyls in line, 1984cc, petrol Power 136bhp at 5800rpm Torque 132Ib ft at 4400rpm 0-60mph 10.2sec 0-100mph 30.4sec Standing quarter mile 17.8sec, 81mph Top speed 126mph Economy 31.3mpg

WHAT HAPPENED NEXT... The Corrado’s halo model arrived soon after in the form of the 190bhp 2.9-litre VR6. Usurping the short-lived 16Obhp supercharged 1.8-litre G6O, it reached 60mph in around 7.0sec and could hit 144mph.

Sadly, VW called time on the Corrado in 1995 and a Golf-based coupé stayed off-menu until the Mk3 Scirocco arrived in 2008.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Up 1.0 High Up 5dr
2015
£6,499
72,967miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2016
£6,500
22,694miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2015
£6,711
23,480miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Take Up 3dr
2015
£6,749
7,652miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 High Up 5dr
2015
£6,769
46,714miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 Tsi Se 3dr
2015
£6,980
83,309miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2018
£6,995
63,200miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Look Up 3dr
2016
£7,095
43,481miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 5dr
2015
£7,201
32,280miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
si73 7 January 2022
Stunning looking cars, as were the Sciroccos before it, unfortunately the mk 3 Scirocco was less of a golf based coupe and more of a golf coupe as it looked like a squashed squat golf and didn't deserve the Scirocco name.
LP in Brighton 7 January 2022

Still a great looking car 30 years on, to my mind much prettier than the Scirocco that replaced it. At least we now have the Toyota GT/GR86 instead!

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review
1 RUF SCR 2021 first drive review lead

Ruf SCR 2021 review

Ruf SCR 2021 review
1 Audi R8 RWD Performance 2021 first drive review hero front

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review

Audi R8 RWD 2021 review
1 Kia Ceed Sportswagon tgdi 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI '3' 2021 UK review

Kia Ceed Sportswagon 1.5 T-GDI &#039;3&#039; 2021 UK review
KIACEED 03

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

Kia Ceed 1.0 T-GDi ‘2’ 2021 UK drive

View all latest drives