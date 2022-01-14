BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Saab 9-3 Turbo
UP NEXT
Renault to go all-electric in Europe by 2030

Greatest road tests ever: Saab 9-3 Turbo

We look back at one of the best Saabs of the 1990
Autocar
News
2 mins read
14 January 2022

Tested 11.3.98

The final car produced at Saab’s Trollhättan home was a 9-3. But 14 years earlier, the model’s debut was a confident forward step from the 900.

Revisions to the 900’s exterior were limited to a new grille and bumpers, new alloy wheels and relocating the numberplate to sit between (rather than below) the rear lights. Although a new 2.0-litre diesel unit was offered, the flagship 9-3 used a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that was inherited intact from the 900.

Related articles

The 9-3 was no slouch, but an 83kg gain and awkward gearchange left it trailing rivals for acceleration and worsened average test economy by 2mpg. Power was delivered smoothly and almost without lag, though.

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Redesigned front suspension meant new mountings for the strengthened MacPherson struts and 20% more wheel travel, aiming to fix the 900’s poor ride and understeer. The 9-3 still fidgeted in town, but its B-road and motorway ride was much improved, while steering tweaks brought added accuracy.

Little had changed inside bar the excellent new seats, meaning a spacious (if idiosyncratic) cabin and ample boot. Standard kit was healthy. 

For: Strong mid-range flexibility, driving position, cabin 

Against: Notchy gearchange, beaten by its best rivals

Factfile

Price £24,495 Engine 4 cyls in line, 1985cc, turbo, petrol Power 185bhp at 5500rpm Torque 194lb ft at 2100rpm 0-60mph 7.9sec 0-100mph 21.4sec Standing quarter mile 16.3sec, 89mph Top speed 138mph Economy 23.0mpg

What happened next…

The first-gen 9-3 lasted until 2002-2003 in hatchback, coupé and convertible form. All were briefly available in lowered, 230bhp 2.3-litre Viggen turbo spec, clipping the 0-60mph time to 6.5sec. The Mk2 car shared its platform with Vauxhall’s Vectra and was produced until February 2012, three months after Saab’s bankruptcy. The 9-3 resurfaced in 2019 as a China-only EV made in Tianjin by Saab owner NEVS.

The Autocar archive, dating from 1895 to modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£3,950
79,344miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,299
50,665miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,413
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£4,821
59,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,845
37,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2016
£4,937
69,034miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,990
88,928miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Access 3dr
2015
£4,995
40,679miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Viva 1.0 Sl 5dr
2016
£4,998
71,034miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x SportLine 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x SportLine 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review
1 Radical SR10 2022 first drive review lead

Radical SR10 2022 review

Radical SR10 2022 review
1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x SportLine 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x SportLine 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review
1 Radical SR10 2022 first drive review lead

Radical SR10 2022 review

Radical SR10 2022 review
1 Turbo Technics Fiesta ST 285 2022 UK first drive review lead

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

Turbo Technics Ford Fiesta ST S285 2022 UK review

View all latest drives