BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Rover CityRover Style
UP NEXT
Mitsubishi needs more than one electric car to return to UK

Greatest road tests ever: Rover CityRover Style

Rover pinned its hopes on this rebadged Tata, but a low price wasn't enough to save the company
Autocar
News
2 mins read
20 September 2022

Hoping to trade on the Britishness that made the Metro a sales hit, struggling MG Rover turned to a rebadged Indian-built city car for salvation.

A new grille and bumpers marked the CityRover apart from the Tata Indica, but panel gaps and poor paint finishes spoke of the car’s origins. Power came from an ex-Peugeot 1405cc four-pot with a hydraulic mount to boost refinement. Stiffer springs, new dampers and a 20mm-lower ride height tweaked the MacPherson strut front and semi-trailing arm rear suspension.

Quick enough to keep pace with a Citroën C2 VTR, the peppy CityRover had good low-end responsiveness and never felt swamped in the outside lane. The engine became buzzy with revs, but the 5500rpm limiter soon cut in. The five-speed manual gearbox was extremely vague, while the brakes (front discs, drums at the rear) disappointed during emergency stops.

Related articles

Light, assisted steering, a tight turning circle and a decent ride impressed in town, but vertical movement and body roll were extreme at speed.

The cabin was roomy and seated five, but the flat seats and fixed steering wheel meant few drivers could get comfortable, and rough plastics abounded.

For Robustness, pace, interior space

Against Interior quality, fuel economy, dynamics

What happened next?

Outgunned by comfier, safer, more enjoyable and better-equipped European rivals that cost little or no more to buy, the CityRover was on sale for less than two years before MG Rover went into administration. Nearly 9000 were sold in the UK but those still in existence here are now in the hundreds, most SORN.

Factfile

Price £8895 Engine 4 cyls in line, 1405cc, petrolPower 84bhp at 5500rpmTorque 88lb ft at 3500rpm0-60mph 11.3sec0-100mph naStanding quarter mile 18.4sec, 74mphTop speed 97mphEconomy 32.4mpg 

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz C-CLASS 2.1 C250 CDI BlueEfficiency Sport Edition 125 G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2011
£6,989
108,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 4 SERIES 2.0 420d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2014
£16,489
58,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-trend Euro 6 5dr
2019
£11,055
18,731miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda SUPERB 1.4 TSI ACT SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,995
28,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI GT Euro 5 5dr
2009
£5,999
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 2.0 120d M Sport XDrive Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£10,290
79,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.1 ECO Active 5dr
2009
£2,995
50,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-style X-shift Euro 6 5dr
2018
£12,690
11,456miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Toyota Yaris 1.5 VVT-h Design E-CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,795
3,241miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
ianp55 20 September 2022

There's nothing unusual about car manufacturers buying in cars from other marques to fill gaps in their Toyota sell cars to  Mazda Subaru & Suzuki is a current example, but Rover broke new ground in using Tata Motors to supply it's new supermini. Would selling the CityRover have sold better had the entry level version sold below £5000 rather than the £6800 that was asked?  for the top of the range Style model pricing it at £8995 was beyond a joke. It was rumoured that Rover was paying about £1500 per unit which should have generated sufficient profits for the company and it's sales network ,but then greed clouded judgement. The CityRover was part the final sad end to the BL/Rover story the company that should have been an industrial giant but spent most of it's time on life support

scotty5 20 September 2022

I smile everytime I read those who look back at MG Rover thru rose tinted specs and blame this that and t'other for it's demise. If there was ever a reason for it's downfall then just look at this review. Was there ever a more poorly managed british car company? ( unfortunately the answer is yes ).

MrJ 20 September 2022

Ugly looks and poor fuel consumption.

My Opel Astra estate car of that time did nearly 50 mpg!

Latest Drives

toyota supra 2022 01 front tracking
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Manual 2022 UK review
01 DS 7 FD 2022 Hero track
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
DS 7 E-Tense 225 2022 review
GR Corolla Morizo cornering
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Toyota GR Corolla 2022 review
Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review

View all latest drives