BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Greatest road tests ever: Nissan Skyline GT-R Spec-V
UP NEXT
Does diesel still shine? Mile-munching in the Skoda Superb

Greatest road tests ever: Nissan Skyline GT-R Spec-V

Back in 1997, this supercar slayer blew us away
Autocar
News
2 mins read
9 May 2022

Nissan UK finally started importing the race-derived, mega-brained R33 Skyline GT-R in 1997, and our road test proved it to be a true world-beater.

Japanese touring car homologation led Nissan to give the Skyline GT-R a twin-turbo 2.6-litre straight six, four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering. Torque was usually applied to the rear only, but up to 50% could be sent forwards, all governed by advanced electronics.

Impressive acceleration was accompanied by an enjoyable soundtrack. Turbo lag hampered thrust below 3300rpm, but keeping the engine between 5000 and 7000rpm via the slick five-speed manual ’box was the solution. The brakes were powerful and free of fade.

Related articles

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

The GT-R’s blend of tactile handling and otherworldly stability startled us, especially over wet, challenging roads. Grip and body control were first class, stifling criticism of the occasionally crashy ride.

The interior majored on driving position, instrumentation and rear leg room, and the boot was reasonable. Materials and aesthetic appeal were no better than Primera grade, though, and the fuel tank was small.

What happened next…

Two years later, the R33 GT-R was replaced by the shorter but mechanically similar R34. Claimed output stayed at 277bhp to satisfy Japanese regulations, but over 300bhp was possible. The R34 was canned in 2002, but an all-new Nissan GT-R appeared in 2007 and continued slaying supercars in Europe until it was finally withdrawn from sale this year.

For: Impressive acceleration, soundtrack, boot space

Against: Small fuel tank, cabin materials

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R

A revamp aims to make the ageing Japanese super-coupé more usable, but more dynamic rivals still have an edge - if not the outright pace of Nissan's indomitable GT-R

Read our review
Back to top

Factfile

Car Review
Nissan GT-R
Nissan GT-R
Read our full road test review
Read more

Price £50,000 Engine 6 cyls, 2568cc, twinturbo, petrol Power 277bhp at 6800rpm Torque 271lb ft at 4400rpm 0-60mph 5.0sec 0-100mph 13.0sec Standing quarter mile 13.7sec, 102mph Topspeed 155mph Economy 19.6mpg

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Nissan Gt-r 3.8 Recaro 2dr Auto
2020
£94,995
11,066miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives