Enjoy free access to the Autocar Archive

Follow 129 years of motoring history, from the first public demonstration of cars in Britain to the present day
17 September 2024

Autocar is providing free access to its digital archive, spanning 129 years of motoring history, for a week.

Sign up here and you can browse through more than 2900 magazine issues, spanning from 1895 to the present day.

We've covered everything from the first demonstration of cars in Britain (2 November 1895) to the birth of the BMC Mini (28 August 1959), the arrival of the Ford Fiesta (17 July 1976), the debut of the Ferrari F40 (14 October 1987) and much more besides.

You can also browse more than 100 years of our empirical road tests, starting with the Rover 8hp (27 March 1920) and touching on milestones such as the Jaguar E-Type (24 March 1961) and McLaren F1 (11 May 1994).

Move quickly, though, because the free access expires at 5pm BST on 24 September.

Sign up here

