BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The early-1900s Peugeot dealer who pioneered bonkers advertising
UP NEXT
New Jaecoo 7: upmarket off-roader lands with sub-£30k price

The early-1900s Peugeot dealer who pioneered bonkers advertising

Charles Friswell's unique take on selling cars caused much confusion, and eventually led to him to get a knighthood

Kris Culmer
News
3 mins read
28 November 2024

"Why does the Baby Peugeot? That’s silly, isn’t it? But it does.”

“SUCCESS, SUCCEEDS, SUCCESS: try and say that quickly six times and then say BABY PEUGEOT.”

“You don’t mind me being here, do you?” “BABY PEUGEOT has no infantile complaints.” “The car that will take any pill.” “Baby Peugeots won’t wash clothes, but every agent sells them.” “I have recently taken to motoring. I find it most fascinating.” “Why? Why Not?” “Who called me BABY PUGDOG?”

Related articles

If you’re feeling bewildered by these impenetrably abstract slogans, consider how they looked amid the turgid and stiff-collared usual fare of early-1900s Autocar advertising in which they existed.

Enjoy full acccess to the complete Autocar archive at themagazineshop.com

Just what was going on? “PEOPLE SAY: FRISWELL’S advertisements ARE ABSURD. So do we; but if they were not you would not read them.”

Well, that explains that. How fabulously anachronistic, though – like some zoomer-baiting online marketing campaign 120 years early.

Even more so when you see the accompanying back-page imagery of Charles Friswell himself pulling silly poses or holding said voiturette in his palm, and indeed contrasted by such dry marketing copy as: “In response to continual demands for British-made tyres for heavy motor cars, of the excellence of Dunlop Tyres, arrangements are now being completed for the home manufacture of motor tyres for heavy vehicles.”

Friswell even ran an amusing illustration of the Baby Peugeot looping the loop on a rollercoaster track along with the slogan: “Photography cannot lie.”

He boasted of being Britain’s “only successful motor carriage auctioneer” in these earliest years of motoring (“he sells 90% more than any other firm advertising the same business”). It’s telling that his father was an advertising agent.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype drive 2024 01
Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype review
Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype review
Hyundai bayon front tracking review
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
lexus lbx review 2024 01 front dynamic
Lexus LBX
7
Lexus LBX
vauxhall grandland ev review 2024 01
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
7
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid
8
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid

View all car reviews

Back to top

Having become involved with the new British invention of the safety bicycle, Friswell in 1896 got into the import and sale of another exciting new thing – the car – from France. Within a few years, he had opened Friswell’s Automobile Palace, a vast five-storey showroom at Holborn Viaduct in his native London.

It housed a vast storage area; a paint shop sufficient for 50 cars; an even larger repair shop; “the largest showroom in the world” for new cars; a motorcycle department; a garage for 200 cars; another for more than 100 carriages; rooms for weekly auctions; an electric charging and lighting station; a repository of 1030 safes; and a seven-ton lift. All furnace- heated, electrically lit and supposedly fireproof, too.

Friswell – still in his early thirties – probably wasn’t wrong when he called it the world’s largest motor depot. And that’s not to mention his firm’s two used sales depots at Holland Park and Long Acre.

As for the Baby, this was a nickname for two models.

In 1902, the Type 37 was introduced by Peugeot – already long established in other areas of manufacturing – with a 5bhp one-cylinder engine, rear-wheel drive, permanently meshed gears and two seats.

“A useful little carriage for everybody. Useful for the gentleman who has a large car to run about on. Useful to the man who can’t afford to pay fancy prices. Any lady can drive it,” proclaimed Friswell.

Advertisement
Back to top

Sochaux got more serious about car making in 1903 with the Type 54, similar in its mechanicals and design but upgraded to a V-twin. “Reliability, hill-climbing, horse-power, steering, consumption and vibration is where it excels,” said Friswell.

“Not how cheap but – How reliable. How economical. What power. Cheap enough with all these qualities: £175 [about £18k today].

“Once a Peugeot rider, always a Peugeot rider. Not flying machines, not racers, not marvellous – simply good machines.”

During this time, Friswell also won a famous case against a firm that claimed a patent entitled it to a 5% royalty on every car using a carburettor; he then became chair of car maker Standard; and in 1909 he was knighted, having provided for free cars to the Imperial Press Conference and motoring lessons to horse-drawn cab drivers who had lost their jobs to mechanisation.

Friswell died in 1926, aged 54. His dealership business had sadly gone under, presumably due to the disruption of the Great War, in 1915.

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Land Rover Discovery 3.0 P360 MHEV R-Dynamic HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£47,880
36,886miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Jaguar XF 2.0d R-Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£9,860
77,165miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Volvo EX30 Twin Performance 69kWh Ultra Auto AWD 5dr
2024
£33,950
10,628miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volvo EX30 Twin Performance 69kWh Ultra Auto AWD 5dr
2024
£34,950
4,879miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Volvo XC60 2.0h T6 Recharge 11.6kWh R-Design Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,990
70,168miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 2.0 D3 Inscription Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£22,990
23,441miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Volvo XC40 1.5 T3 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,990
30,780miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 1.5h T4 Recharge 10.7kWh Inscription Expression Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£20,490
65,043miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 2.0 B4 MHEV Inscription DCT Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£27,856
24,550miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype drive 2024 01
Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype review
Hyundai Ioniq 9 prototype review
Hyundai bayon front tracking review
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
lexus lbx review 2024 01 front dynamic
Lexus LBX
7
Lexus LBX
vauxhall grandland ev review 2024 01
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
7
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid
8
Volkswagen Passat eHybrid

View all car reviews