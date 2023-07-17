Autocar archive returns: 128 years of magazines available online

Almost 130 years of automotive history have been documented and made available to digital readers across web and app platforms with the launch of the new Autocar archive.

Comprising more than 5900 fully searchable issues dating back to 1895, the new archive serves as an important and ever-evolving historical record of both the automotive trade itself and the industry’s social history.

From the first public demonstration of cars in 1895 to the launch of timeless classic ‘The Mini' in 1959 and the arrival of the Ford Fiesta in 1976, Autocar has been at the forefront of each and every notable event in the history of automobiles.

Subscriptions are available to both individuals and libraries around the world.

As well as the archive, digital subscriptions also include access to ongoing weekly issues that feature thought-provoking editorials, authoritative car reviews and news that leads the global agenda.

The new Autocar archive was developed in partnership with digital publishing services platform Exact Editions. The Exact Editions platform’s advanced search function enables subscribers to search, share and cite every news piece, article and review from the publication.

The platform’s interface and high-quality images bring new life to issues published more than a century ago and offer car enthusiasts and historians alike an opportunity to reflect on how the car industry has evolved over decades gone by.

Want a sneak peak of the archive? These articles from the following issues are publicly available until the end of Friday 21st July 2023:

2 November 1895 - The first public demonstration of cars in Britain is held and Autocar begins.

13 April 1928 - Autocar invents the road test, its first subject the hugely influential Austin Seven.

10 February 1939 - Germany unveils the Volkswagen, whose maker will in time become a global force.

28 August 1959 - The Mini, an "incredible new breed of small car", arrives and "gladdens many hearts”.

24 March 1961 - The Geneva Motorshow, in which the E-Type was unveiled.

24 June 1966 - Ford breaks Ferrari's domination at Le Mans in the golden age of sports-car racing.

17 July 1976 - The arrival of the Ford Fiesta, for decades to come Britain's favourite car.