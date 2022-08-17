BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 1965
UP NEXT
New 2026 Polestar 6 confirmed as 874bhp evolution of O2 concept

From the archive: on this day in 1965

We drive the first Japanese car sold in Britain
Autocar
News
2 mins read
17 August 2022

The first ever Japanese car may have burst into life in 1907, but it took a further 58 years for one to grace British showrooms.

This first example was the Daihatsu Compagno Berlina, a saloon we found to be “well made” but “technically inadvanced”. Our 1965 road test was quick to point out the technological deficit. Its engine, brakes, four-speed gearbox and separate chassis followed “very closely much that was popular and conventional among British cars some 10 years ago” while the 797cc four-pot engine made just 55bhp.

Straight-line tests revealed that 60mph was impossible, although frequent shifting of gears would be rewarded with “quite good progress among town traffic”.

Related articles

The ride was by no means its greatest asset, choppy and uneven to such an extent that we wondered if “the hard-used demonstrator we borrowed needed a suspension check-up and new dampers”. 

It oversteered in sharp turns and the steering, although spongy, permitted a fair bit of free play. 

We concluded that, despite its dynamic lapses, it “does impress for quality of workmanship”.

It may have cost £280 more than the Austin Mini and racked up just six sales in the UK, but it proved a harbinger of the Japanese quality that would provide a wake-up call for Britain’s native car makers.

Simca do (all of) Brasil

A Brazilian reader wrote in to quell the myth that “Brazil only makes Volkswagens”, describing a brave endurance run by a Brazilian-built Simca. The Rallye Special V8 did 120,000km from Belo Horizonte to Brasília in 42 days, despite a burst tyre and a scary barrel roll.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
skoda karoq review 001 front cornering
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Simca do Brasil lasted only from 1958 to 1969, though, whereas Volkswagen is still a major player in the country today.

Investment opportunity

Often it’s painful to see the cars that you could have bought once upon a time, had you the benefit of a crystal ball.

Among the classifieds this week in 1965 was an Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ, never rallied or raced, with just 1500 miles and in mint condition, going for £3275. That’s only about £45,000 in our money, yet you need at least £1m for this Zagato beauty today!

Hamir Thapar

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.2 Style Euro 4 5dr
2009
£3,789
19,721miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford C-Max 1.8 16v Zetec 5dr
2008
£1,845
109,246miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 16V Limited Edition Euro 5 3dr
2013
£3,491
96,750miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport S Tronic Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2013
£10,750
31,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.3 SZ2 3dr
2010
£1,995
107,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Audi A7 3.0 TDI V6 Black Edition Sportback S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£21,995
35,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Jaguar XF 3.0d V6 Luxury Auto Euro 5 4dr
2009
£4,995
109,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Jaguar XF 3.0d V6 Luxury Auto Euro 5 4dr
2010
£5,795
115,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Ford FOCUS 1.6 Zetec Euro 5 5dr
2014
£6,395
76,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
porsche macan t 001 front action
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review
mercedes qeq350 2022 001 panning
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ 2022 UK review
skoda karoq review 001 front cornering
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review
Skoda Karoq 1.0 TSI SE Drive 2022 UK review

View all latest drives