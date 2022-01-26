BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 1962
UP NEXT
Lamborghini to launch four-seat EV crossover and electric Urus

From the archive: on this day in 1962

We look back at the car that saved BMW
News
3 mins read
26 January 2022

Would a young car enthusiast guess the 700 Coupé to be a BMW, sans logo? No way.

Tiny and cleanly styled, it’s from another age, when Autocar still had to literally spell out Bayerische Motoren Werke.

In fact, BMW had in 1959 only just avoided being sold to Daimler-Benz (imagine!) as industrialist Herbert Quandt had decided to instead up his stake and bankroll development of the new car. 

Related articles

Its success was vital – and was already 15 months strong as the first right-hookers came in 1962.

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Its basis could be traced to the Isetta bubble car, and in the back was a 697cc motorcycle flat twin making just 40bhp at 5800rpm.

Our testers said: “Performance is astonishingly good. It accelerated from 0-60mph in 23.4sec. A mean maximum speed of over 78mph is among the highest from such a small engine [we’ve] ever recorded.

“Improvements in times could certainly have been made if the gear selection linkage had not been so stiff and imprecise. It’s almost impossible to reach the limit of adhesion, and it can be driven through a series of bends incredibly smartly and smoothly.

“One of the reasons for this is the complete control that one can maintain through the quick, accurate and sensitive steering. On the other hand, directional stability is particularly poor, and it’s impossible to place exactly.

“For a small car, the ride is astonishingly comfortable. Equipment is very complete, but BMW would have done well to pay more attention to final quality.” 

You needed £1040 for a new 700 Coupé – £22,690 in today’s money. 

Turbine Dodge crosses US

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Like Rover, Chrysler was keen on turbine-engined cars post-war, but it took the idea much further. In December 1961, a ‘turbo’ Dodge Dart drove 3000 miles from New York to Los Angeles, getting 14.2mpg. This success led to the Chrysler Turbine Car, 55 copies of which were lent to the public in an ultimately negative test programme.

Works performance kits

It used to be common for car makers to offer performance upgrade kits. We found that Ford would tickle an Anglia up 7.5bhp for £13 (£283 now); Triumph would raise a Herald 17.5bhp for £32; DKW would tune up a Junior for rallying for £39; Sunbeam would add 14bhp to an Alpine for £20; and Austin and MG offered a plethora of options for the Sprite, Midget and A.

F1 no longer the “ultimate expression of the driver’s art” 

Advertisement
Back to top

There was uproar when the FIA announced that Formula 1 would lower its engine limit from 2.5 to 1.5 litres from 1961. But it proceeded, and the new “tiddlers”, with their far lower power-to-weight ratios, engendered a sea change, as newly retired F1 ace Tony Brooks described for Autocar.

“It’s not even necessary to be delicate with the accelerator in the middle of a curve, as in most conditions there is insufficient power to cause the rear of the car to do anything very vicious. 

“The roadholding is so good that a large proportion of the work that a driver had to do with, say, a Maserati 250F is now done by the chassis. It’s very rare today to see a driver passing by superior cornering, not braking, or out-accelerating by superior accelerator control.”

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

 

Used cars for sale

 Kia Rio 1.25 Vr7 3dr
2015
£3,500
54,998miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,299
50,665miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,388
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,580
60,873miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£4,590
58,269miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2016
£4,790
79,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2015
£4,851
36,923miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,990
69,146miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,995
37,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Peugeot 5008 FD 4

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review

Peugeot 5008 1.2 Puretech 130 2022 review
1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

View all latest drives