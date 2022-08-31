BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: On this day in 1936
UP NEXT
Skoda's seven-seat electric concept primed for 2026 production

From the archive: On this day in 1936

We drive a fantastic new sports car from France
News
2 mins read
31 August 2022

How often these days do we hear of a faltering marque aiming to appeal to a younger, richer and sportier clientele? Ninety years ago, this was the story for Delahaye.

The French firm swapped tractors, trucks and basic cars for tourers that won it rallies, fame and the finest coachbuilders’ attention – and probably the most admired of all was the 135, which we tested on its UK arrival as a drophead.

We clocked it doing 0-60mph in 13.7sec and topping out at 99mph.

Related articles

“The car sweeps up hills, and it has brakes and roadholding in keeping,” we beamed. “The whole thing is almost alive, so exactly does the engine answer the driver’s ideas and so exactly do the controls perform the necessary operations.

“It’s beautifully balanced on a corner, so that one goes round fast without particularly thinking of the process; the steering is never heavy but is certainly not too light.

“There’s no tendency to sway, no soft up-and-down motion. 

"Without being harsh, the springing resembles more a true sports car system. At speed, there’s all the stability that can be wanted, as well as extremely comfortable riding. 

“The [95bhp 3.2-litre straight-six] engine is delightfully smooth and very quiet mechanically.

“It has the best virtues of the best sports type of car” – and cost just £913 (£45,000 in our money).

New V8 from Ford of Britain

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review
Volvo XC60 PHEV T6 2022 front quarter tracking
Plug-in hybrids such as the Recharge T6 account for 40% of XC60 sales
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
BYD ATTO 3 (18)
BYD Atto 3 review
BYD Atto 3 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The latest creation from Dagenham was an evolution of its popular little V8 saloon, named the Model 62. The flathead engine was uprated slightly to 22bhp, weight cut and “a distinctly pleasing appearance achieved”. Ford claimed it “put the last word in luxury car performance within the comfortable reach of the economically inclined”, but this didn’t prove the firm’s happiest V8.

Film stars' glamorous cars

Hollywood stars have always loved flash motors, and their choices in the art deco era were far lovelier than any SUV. Our gallery revealed that Ginger Rogers (pictured) had a Pierce-Arrow V12, Tom Walls a Rolls-Royce and Katharine Hepburn a Bugatti, oddly with a Hispano-Suiza mascot. Claudette Colbert, however, was happy driving an everyday Dodge.

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Macan 3.0 TD V6 S PDK 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£29,698
49,665miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo V40 2.0 D2 R-Design Nav Plus Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,698
31,758miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 420i 2.0 M Sport Gran Coupe
2017
£19,198
23,795miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Vauxhall Crossland X 1.5 Turbo D EcoTEC SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£10,198
44,062miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz ML250 2.1 ML250 BlueTEC AMG Line G-Tronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£21,698
25,572miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech Flair Nav Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,698
25,382miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£11,198
64,314miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Mazda CX-5 2.0 SKYACTIV-G SE-L Nav+ Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£19,000
18,761miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Ford Kuga 2.0 TDCi Titanium 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£9,198
74,551miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review
WC Ford Focus twin test WW 22 20220321 0010 (1)
Car pictured is in ST-Line trim
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 2022 review
BMW X7 driving three quarters side
BMW X7 2022 review
BMW X7 2022 review
Volvo XC60 PHEV T6 2022 front quarter tracking
Plug-in hybrids such as the Recharge T6 account for 40% of XC60 sales
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
Volvo XC60 Recharge T6 AWD Plus UK review
BYD ATTO 3 (18)
BYD Atto 3 review
BYD Atto 3 review

View all latest drives