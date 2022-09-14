BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: On this day in 1925
UP NEXT
New Peugeot e-308 EV hatch rivals VW ID 3 with 250-mile range

From the archive: On this day in 1925

Citroën to start building cars at Slough plant
News
2 mins read
14 September 2022

The first Citroën rolled out of the Paris factory in March 1919, and in that first year of production some 750 Type As went to Britain.

By 1923, we were big business for the French firm, with almost 25,000 of its cars on our roads.

From 1915, the UK government had imposed the McKenna Duties, a one-third tax on foreign luxuries, to pay for the Great War. They were ended in 1924 but reimposed a year later, so Citroën quickly decided it had better start making cars here.

Related articles

It chose Slough, Berkshire, and opened the plant in February 1926 with 500,000sq ft of space and “the most modern machinery in the world”, employing some 5000 people.

There are special ovens for the painting system, and a compressed air plant has been installed to run the drills and mechanical spanners used in the assembly,” we reported.

“Components are erected separately and fitted to the chassis as it proceeds slowly on a conveyor.

“There’s a very elaborate system for nickel-plating various parts, and it’s interesting to note that a plant has been installed for dealing with the plate glass for windows.”

The initial British Citroën range was a three-seat tourer (£6155 in today’s money), a four-seat tourer (£8065) and a saloon (£9550).

Slough went on to build the Traction Avant, 2CV, Bijou and DS before being closed in 1965.

Portable wireless for cars

Radio – or rather wireless, as it used to be known – was quite a technical hobby in the early days, especially if you wanted your set to be portable.

For reasons of cost, most motorists would build their own in-car radio – although they had to stop driving to listen to a symphony from the BBC.

Radio sets were bulky items, and even more so if you wanted a loudspeaker (pictured) rather than headphones. “The proper container is not a wooden cabinet but a cheap suitcase,” we said.

A home-made receiver would have cost you about £28, which is £1900 in our money. 

Kégresse fleet cross Africa

Citroën was also making news on the other side of the world as one of its Adolphe Kégresse-designed halftrack cars reached Cape Town, nine months and some 11,000 circuitous miles after leaving north Africa.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Its fleet of siblings got to Tanzania, Kenya and Mozambique before being shipped to Madagascar.

Kégresse vehicles – which use rubber or canvas belts, rather than interlocking metal bits like on a tank – became popular in Russia, rural Europe and even the British countryside. They also played major roles in the Second World War.

Used cars for sale

 Citroen C1 1.2 PureTech Feel Euro 6 5dr
2016
£5,800
60,789miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.2 PureTech Flair Euro 6 5dr
2017
£9,150
38,578miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C4 1.6 VTi VTR+ Auto Euro 5 5dr
2012
£5,925
48,352miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 1.6 HDi VTR+ EGS6 Euro 4 5dr
2007
£2,499
107,345miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.4i SX 5dr
2005
£2,290
49,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Citroen Grand C4 Picasso 1.6 HDi VTR+ Euro 4 5dr
2010
£2,395
131,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.4 VTi 16V VTR+ Euro 5 5dr
2011
£3,495
36,385miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C3 1.4 VTi 16V VTR+ Euro 5 5dr
2012
£2,327
112,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C4 1.6 E-HDi Airdream VTR+ EGS6 Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£4,590
96,416miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Corsa e Anniversary Edition 519890
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
Vauxhall Corsa-e Anniversary Edition 2022 UK review
mg hs phev 43 front tracking
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
MG HS Plug-in Hybrid 2022 UK review
range rover 2022 004 cornering front
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Range Rover Plug-in Electric Hybrid review
Ford F150 Lightning front dynamic
Despite weighing nearly three tonnes, the F-150 Lightning hits 60mph in 4.3sec
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
Ford F-150 Lightning 2022 review
01 Range Rover V8 P530 FD 2022 Hero front
The new Range Rover gains the V8 engine seen in the 50i range of BMWs
Range Rover P530 2022 review
Range Rover P530 2022 review

View all latest drives