BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 1914
UP NEXT
Electric shift prompts radical rethink on car manufacturing

From the archive: on this day in 1914

Cars were used for all kinds of purposes during the Great War - we took a look at exactly what
Kris Culmer
News
3 mins read
6 October 2023

While the start of World War II is still in living memory, WW1 has been consigned to history; while most know about the Panzer and the Spitfire, the Minerva and the Taube have become quite obscure; and while we know how it played out, we’re viewing it in hindsight and through distortion caused by subsequent developments.

Let us, then, go back 109 years to arrive as Autocar assessed the roles that automotive vehicles were enacting in this whole new kind of warfare.

Within days of Britain declaring war on Germany, we printed a form that readers could submit to ‘lend’ their cars to the army; and by September, we were giving advice on how to maintain and prepare cars for this purpose.

Related articles

We noted that Belgium had thus far made best use of requisitioned cars, to carry ammunition, food and more, having few vans. Soon it began removing car bodies and refitting chassis with open-truck, ambulance and armoured ones.

We were particularly impressed by a form of ambulance (also used by the French) that contained four stretchers mounted on a revolving wooden frame, such that an empty one would always be behind the canvas covering’s side entrance.

Minerva of Antwerp was the primary maker of armoured cars, making Belgium the first nation to deploy them in the war. Fitting a tourer chassis with a body of 5mm-thick steel and a forward-facing light machine gun created “one of the most deadly weapons”, with “its speed and easy manipulation enabling it to make rushes, short, sharp attacks, and retire quickly”.

“These qualities of extreme mobility more than make up for the fact that the light, thin armour is not bulletproof at short range,” claimed our contact at Minerva, adding that it was surely superior to the “heavy-plated high-speed lorries” favoured by neutral Italy.

Germany had plenty of fighting cars too (plus lots of lorries). Our man had been struck with a large, bullet-hole-ridden Mercedes that had been captured – but also relayed a story of enemy success: Germans had dressed as Belgians, driven into Antwerp and calmly left armed with information.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Another very useful innovation came from the French: a De Dion-Bouton lorry with searchlights mounted atop it and trailers towed behind, power coming from the engine via a dynamo and cables.

 

Of course, combustion engines had also given rise to aeroplanes, and just 10 years after the very first heavier-than-air flight, men were shooting at each other in the skies.

Victory was very hard to achieve with a pistol or rifle (the propeller-synchronisation gear for a machine gun wasn’t invented until 1915) and bombing – by hand! – also wasn’t practical yet, as 4000ft was needed for safety from rifle fire. Therefore recon and the downing of airships were planes’ primary purposes.

“The Royal Flying Corps’ skill, energy and perseverance has been beyond all praise,” British Expeditionary Force commander Sir John French told parliament. “They have furnished me with most complete and accurate information, which has been of incalculable value in the conduct of operations. Further, by actually fighting in the air, they have succeeded in destroying five of the enemy’s machines.”

Advertisement
Back to top

Surely of greater concern to the Germans, though, was their oil shortage, the Allies blocking ships from the Americas and Asia. This situation would persist, while the Galician and Romanian oil fields were unable to quench the Central Powers’ thirst.

One of our columnists, Owen John, had volunteered to fight and reported from his training camp with optimism and patriotism.

“I have received several letters from [readers] informing me that I have no business to use my pen to persuade those who don’t want to fight to go and do what they don’t want to. All I know is that it seems to me an omission of duty not to offer to help defend one’s country (and, incidentally, oneself if the necessity arises),” he wrote.

“I believe this war is going to be the end of Kaiserism and all the devilish creed it implies. If this comes true, how glorious will be the fame of those who died in the killing of it.”

used cars for sale

Dacia DUSTER 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£13,400
18,245miles
Bi Fuel
Manual
5
Renault CLIO 1.6 E-TECH Launch Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,600
6,090miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz CLA 1.6 CLA200 AMG Line Night Edition (Plus) Coupe Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£18,650
51,674miles
Petrol
Manual
4
Vauxhall Astra 1.4i Turbo Design Euro 6 5dr
2019
£9,295
62,342miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.2 SD4 Pure Tech Auto 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£14,000
72,198miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford FIESTA 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£6,950
65,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Smart FORFOUR HATCHBACK 1.0 Passion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£7,019
26,799miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 3 Series 2.0 330e 12kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£24,980
47,953miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
Fiat 500 1.2 ECO Pop Star Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£6,295
59,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives