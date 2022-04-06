BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: From the archive: on this day in 1901
UP NEXT
First drive: 2022 BMW i7 prototype review

From the archive: on this day in 1901

Was Columbia's electric car subscription model simply 120 years ahead of its time?
News
2 mins read
6 April 2022

Electric propulsion and subscription services are hot topics in the automotive industry, yet both were available, and in combination, during the reign of Queen Victoria.

At the Paris Exhibition of 1901, American firm Columbia showed its latest urban-focused EVs. The cars had a motor for each rear wheel, fed by a battery of 44 elements (in a box under the rear seat) for a range of about 40 miles.

We said: “As these are destined not for touring but for city work, they have been specially designed to make it possible to remove the battery and replace it by a full one in the quickest possible time. All are interchangeable, so that there is no question whatever about a regular service being assured.”

Related articles

Subscribe to the Autocar Archive today

Columbia would “take charge of a car, including upkeep of the battery, such as changing the plates and jars when necessary, the washing of the car, and charging of the battery, for a certain fixed price per month, and also furnish qualified drivers when desired” – an offer that proved very popular.

Customers included Charles Rolls and Her Majesty, who we later relayed was “in the habit of driving it herself and delighted with the ease and simplicity of control and manipulation”. The Columbia was America’s best-seller in 1900, but the big oil companies soon had it buried.

Automobiles for the army

You wouldn’t guess it now, given its lack of any native car makers, but Belgium was one of the foremost adopters of motoring. In 1901, we praised its decision to “adopt heavy automobiles for traction purposes in the army” due to them being “far more available and economical than horses”. Thirteen years later, it was the first to fight with an armoured car, made by Minerva of Antwerp, in WW1.

Driving across America

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The US had almost no paved roads in 1901, yet Alexander Winton aimed to prove his firm’s car by driving across it, from San Francisco to New York. He only made it to Nevada, getting stuck in the sand. However, a Winton car became the first to achieve this amazing feat in 1903, taking 63 days and 12 hours. Today, the ‘cannonball run’ record stands at just 25 hours.

The Autocar Archive, dating from 1895 to the modern day, is now available online. Subscribe today

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 5dr
2015
£4,750
85,011miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mg6 1.9d Se 5dr
2015
£4,990
27,200miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£5,000
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,195
59,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 208 1.2 Vti Active 5dr
2015
£5,200
73,351miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Access+ 5dr
2015
£5,261
55,332miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Vintage '57 3dr
2015
£5,290
70,898miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mg3 1.5 Vti-tech 3style 5dr
2015
£5,290
41,887miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 5dr
2015
£5,295
61,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives